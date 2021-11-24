Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / High Court bench in Agra: Lawyers burn effigy of UP minister
lucknow news

High Court bench in Agra: Lawyers burn effigy of UP minister

A section of lawyers were upset over UP cabinet minister Siddharth Nath Singh’s remarks that there was no proposal under consideration for high court bench in Agra
Agra lawyers burning effigy of UP cabinet minister Siddharth Nath Singh on Wednesday. (HT Photo)
Published on Nov 24, 2021 11:22 PM IST
ByHemendra Chaturvedi, Agra

A section of lawyers burnt the effigy of state cabinet minister Siddharth Nath Singh on civil court premises here on Wednesday a day after Singh said that there was no proposal under consideration for high court bench in Agra.

Hemant Bhardwaj, secretary for Action Committee for Establishment of High Court Bench in Agra, said the lawyers have also decided to go to Jewar on Thursday to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Prime Minister will perform the bhoomi pujan of the Noida International Airport (NIA) at Jewar on November 25.

“Siddharth Nath Singh is an MLA from Prayagraj West and his thinking is confined to the assembly seat. Singh should be removed from cabinet and someone with wider vision be named as spokesperson for state government,” said senior lawyer in Agra, Devendra Vajpayee.

Singh had on Tuesday said there was no proposal under consideration for high court bench in western Uttar Pradesh.

“It is unfortunate that a minister is confined to his assembly seat in vision and is ignoring the problems faced by litigants travelling for kilometers for seeking justice,” said Achal Sharma, another senior lawyer in Agra.

RELATED STORIES

With assembly elections 2022 approaching, the long pending issue has been raised once again.

The lawyers had also met Union minister for law and justice Kiren Rijuju who was in Agra last Sunday. They found response from minister in their favour and were also optimistic as Union minister of state for law and justice prof SP Singh Baghel is an MP from Agra.

The lawyers are also pressing for compliance of recommendations by Justice Jaswant Singh Commission which had named Agra as appropriate place for bench in western Uttar Pradesh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Cryptocurrency crash
Delhi Air Quality
Today's Panchang
Grammy Awards 2022 nominations
India Covid-19 cases
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP