High Court bench in Agra: Lawyers burn effigy of UP minister

A section of lawyers burnt the effigy of state cabinet minister Siddharth Nath Singh on civil court premises here on Wednesday a day after Singh said that there was no proposal under consideration for high court bench in Agra.

Hemant Bhardwaj, secretary for Action Committee for Establishment of High Court Bench in Agra, said the lawyers have also decided to go to Jewar on Thursday to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Prime Minister will perform the bhoomi pujan of the Noida International Airport (NIA) at Jewar on November 25.

“Siddharth Nath Singh is an MLA from Prayagraj West and his thinking is confined to the assembly seat. Singh should be removed from cabinet and someone with wider vision be named as spokesperson for state government,” said senior lawyer in Agra, Devendra Vajpayee.

Singh had on Tuesday said there was no proposal under consideration for high court bench in western Uttar Pradesh.

“It is unfortunate that a minister is confined to his assembly seat in vision and is ignoring the problems faced by litigants travelling for kilometers for seeking justice,” said Achal Sharma, another senior lawyer in Agra.

With assembly elections 2022 approaching, the long pending issue has been raised once again.

The lawyers had also met Union minister for law and justice Kiren Rijuju who was in Agra last Sunday. They found response from minister in their favour and were also optimistic as Union minister of state for law and justice prof SP Singh Baghel is an MP from Agra.

The lawyers are also pressing for compliance of recommendations by Justice Jaswant Singh Commission which had named Agra as appropriate place for bench in western Uttar Pradesh.