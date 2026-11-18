The Allahabad high court has directed an immediate freeze on all new construction, external development, and the creation of third-party rights across 236.87 acres of land allotted for the Jaypee Greens Golf Course in Greater Noida. The high court rejected the prima facie contention that residential villas and apartments could be categorised as golf-related activities under the master plan.

A division bench comprising Justice Saumitra Dayal Singh and Justice Swarupama Chaturvedi passed the interim order while hearing a writ petition filed by the Jaypee Greens Golf Members Association against the state of Uttar Pradesh and four other respondents, including the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) and developers.

The dispute centres on the interpretation of two identical lease deeds executed for the 236.87-acre land parcel. Under the lease terms, at least 193.85 acres was earmarked exclusively for the construction of a golf course and clubhouse facilities, leaving only 43.02 acres for other permissible developments.

The petitioners challenged the ongoing and proposed construction of villas, condominiums, apartments, hotels, a tennis academy and other commercial and institutional buildings on land meant exclusively for the golf course.

After hearing arguments on behalf of the development authority and builders who acquired rights from the original lessee, M/s JP Associates Ltd, the high court rejected the prima facie contention that residential villas and apartments could be categorised as golf-related activities under the master plan.

In its November 3 order, the court noted that the lease deed contained sufficient intrinsic evidence to establish that the parties did not intend to breach the minimum 193.85-acre area reserved for the golf course and clubhouse.

Pending a final determination of what legally constitutes golf-related activities, the high court directed that no new construction or external development be initiated or continued on any part of the 236.87-acre land until the next hearing.

However, the court permitted internal development work on properties where construction had already taken place, strictly at the risk and cost of the constructing parties.

The court also said that no third-party rights such as sales, bookings, or transfers could be created over any part of the 236.87 acres or any buildings constructed thereon, with immediate effect. The high court directed that the case be listed for final hearing on December 7, 2026, among the top ten cases of the day.