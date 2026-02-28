High court grants bail to man accused of ‘Pak Zindabad’ post

PRAYAGRAJ While granting bail to a man, who was arrested in May last year for allegedly posting ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ on his Instagram account after the Pahalgam attack, the Allahabad high court restrained him from uploading any post of social media, which is against the reputation of the country. The court also warned that breach of any of the conditions shall be a ground for cancellation of bail. (File Photo)

The terror attack in J&K’s Pahalgam had claimed lives of 26 people, including 25 tourists and a local.

While granting relief to the accused, Faizan, Justice Arun Singh Deshwal, in a decision dated February 26, restrained him from posting any objectionable content on the internet.

“The applicant will not upload any objectionable post on social media, which is against the reputation of the country or against any community,” one of the bail conditions said.

The court also warned that breach of any of the conditions shall be a ground for cancellation of bail.

The accused was booked by Etah police under various provisions of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including the erstwhile offence of sedition.

During court proceedings, the accused’s counsel argued that though his post may have been objectionable, Section 152 of the BNS was not attracted as he had not posted anything which is derogatory and disrespectful to India.

“Merely supporting an enemy country will not itself come under the purview of Section 152 of BNS,” the counsel said.

However, the state counsel opposed the bail petition, saying that the offence is a serious one.

Considering the nature of offence, evidence, complicity of the accused and taking into account overcrowded jails and heavy pendency of criminal cases before trial courts, the high court granted bail to the accused.

“Let the applicant, Faizan, involved in the aforementioned crime be released on bail, on his furnishing a personal bond and two sureties each in the like amount, to the satisfaction of the court concerned,” the court ordered.