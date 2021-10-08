High court seeks affidavit on encroachment removal from Azad Park in Sangam city

PRAYAGRAJ: The Allahabad high court on Friday directed the state government and concerned officials to remove all the encroachments from the Chandra Shekhar Azad Park of the city.

Pursuant to the order passed by the court, the state authorities on Friday produced a compliance report, stating therein the removal of the structures and encroachments carried out after 1975 in Chandra Shekhar Azad Park.

However, petitioner Jitendra Singh Vishen, who appeared in person before the court, submitted that all the encroachments had not yet been removed. The submission of the petitioner was seriously contested by the official respondents.

The division bench comprising acting chief justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and justice Piyush Agrawal, directed the officials to file an affidavit to the effect that the compliance was as per the judgment of the apex court in the case of Allahabad Ladies Club Versus Jitendra Nath Singh and others, (2007) 11 SCC 609, and all the encroachments had been removed from the park.

The court further directed that the aforesaid affidavit would be filed within a week and fixed October 21 as the next date of hearing of this matter. Earlier, on October 5, 2021, the court had directed the Uttar Pradesh government to remove, within three days, all the encroachments including graves, mazars or mosque constructed or created within the area of the Chandrashekhar Azad Park in Prayagraj, which was earlier known as Alfred Park.