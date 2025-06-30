Highway robber killed in encounter with STF, Baghpat police

A notorious criminal carrying a reward of ₹1 lakh who was involved in multiple cases of murder and loot, including robbing truck drivers on highways, was killed in an encounter with a joint team of the UP STF Noida unit and Baghpat police in Kotwali area of Baghpat district late on Sunday night, police said on Monday. The criminal was part of a gang that targeted truck drivers on highways, killing them and escaping with loaded trucks. (For Representation)

“During the exchange of fire, Sandeep Lohar, son of Satveer, a resident of Bhaini Maharajganj under Maham police station, Rohtak (Haryana), sustained gunshot injuries. He was rushed to hospital but succumbed to his injuries during treatment,” said Baghpat SP Suraj Kumar Rai.

One STF constable, Sunil Kumar, was also injured in the operation and is currently undergoing treatment at a local hospital. As per the police, Sandeep was wanted in a loot case in Kanpur where a truck carrying nickel plates worth nearly ₹4 crore was stolen after the murder of its driver.

“The accused, a hardened criminal, was part of a gang that targeted truck drivers on highways, killing them and escaping with loaded trucks. His death is a major success in our ongoing operation against organised highway crimes,” the Baghpat SP added.

Police officials said Sandeep’s gang is believed to have killed over four truck drivers in similar incidents. He was facing over 16 criminal cases across Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Haryana. The police are continuing their investigation and are working to track down the remaining members of the gang.