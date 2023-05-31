Plea seeking excavation at Agra mosque to be heard on July 11

AGRA A fast-track court in Agra will on July 11 hear a Hindu outfit’s petition seeking excavation of the stairs of a mosque that stands on the Agra Fort premises, arguing that there were idols of Lord Krishna buried under the structure that needed to be recovered. The Entrance gate of World Heritage listed monument of Agra Fort in Agra. (File photo)

Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi Sanrakshit Sewa Trust, through its president Piyush Pandey of Agra and two others had filed the petition on May 11, 2023. The petitioners had already moved an application, seeking permission of court to have on-spot survey of the mosque.

It said that idols of Krishna were brought to Agra by Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, who allegedly demolished the Krishna Janmabhoomi temple in Mathura in 1670. The Agra Fort – a Unesco world heritage site -- was built in 1565 and is protected by the Archaeological Survey of India.

“We have impleaded the intezamia (management) committee of the Shahi Masjid, Agra Fort, Agra; Chhoti Masjid Diwan-e-Khaas Jahanara Begum Masjid, Agra Fort; UP Sunni Central Waqf Board and Sri Krishna Janmasthan Sewa Sansthan in the case and all were issued summons of the case for hearing on May 31,” informed Vinod Shukla, counsel for Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi Sanrakshit Sewa Trust.

“The matter was taken up on Wednesday. During proceedings of the case, service (receiving of summons) was found sufficient on UP Sunni Central Waqf Board having its office in Lucknow and Sri Krishna Janmasthan Sewa Sansthan, an organisation looking after day to day affairs at Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura,” stated Shukla.

“However, service (receiving of summons) is yet to be found sufficient on the intezamia (management) committee of Shahi Masjid, Agra Fort and Chhoti Masjid Diwan-e-Khaas Jahanara Begum Masjid, Agra Fort. As such no hearing could take place in the matter on Wednesday and the court fixed July 11 for hearing in the case,” stated the counsel.

“We have already moved an application, numbered as 11C in court file, seeking appointment of ameen (court staff) who should visit the mosque located near Diwan-e-Khas in Agra Fort and submit an on-spot report. We would press for hearing on this application on the next date,” said Shukla.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Hemendra Chaturvedi Hemendra Chaturvedi is based in Agra serving as a Principal Correspondent, covering districts of Agra and Aligarh division of western Uttar Pradesh. He has been with HT since 1992 and has completed 25 year of association with HT. ...view detail