Hindutva body chief cites threat to life, says power of attorney process to be completed in 2 days

VARANASI The chief of the Hindutva body that has filed legal suits, including the Shringar Gauri-Gyanvapi case, on Tuesday cited threat to his and his family members’ lives behind the decision of handing over the power of attorney (POA) to chief minister Yogi Adityanath as the main party in all cases filed by the organisation in the court of law, stating that he didn’t want the ongoing cases to be left abruptly, if anything untoward happens to him or his family.

Vishwa Vedic Sanatan Sangh (VVSS) chief Jitendra Singh Bisen said initially he had announced to hand over the PoA by November 15, but now he would do it in the next two days.

“We are the main target of anti-national forces and they can go up to any extent to achieve their nefarious designs. Hence, we wanted to hand over the rights of the cases in the form of POA to Yogiji, whom we think is the right person to take this fight forward,” stated Bisen.

Bisen’s response came a day after Police Commissionerate while calling his statements (related to PoA) “baseless’ and irrelevant” served him a legal notice directing him to submit his explanation within three days.

“A notice has been served to the VVSS chief. Any person who is on a constitutional post can’t be dragged into a matter without his consent. We have sought explanation in this regard,” said A Satish Ganesh, commissioner of police, Varanasi.

However, Bisen said he was more concerned about the bigger task and that is to hand over the PoA and least concerned about the notice served to him.

“The chief minister’s office has nothing to do with the Vishwa Vedic Sanatan Sangh’s announcement about handing over power of attorney to chief minister Yogi Adityanath in the cases filed by the organisation with regard to Shringar Gauri issue,” a government spokesman said in a statement.

Besides, experts said the power of attorney of a case cannot be transferred to a person who is holding the post of chief minister of UP. The Muslim side also said that the move was not feasible.

The VVSS is either a plaintiff or represents the plaintiff in around five cases related to Gyanvapi mosque. Of these, three cases are in the civil court, one in the fast track court and another in the district court, said Bisen.

These cases include the ongoing Shringar Gauri-Gyanvapi case and Adi Visheshwar Virajman case.

The Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee (AIMC), the custodian of the Gyanvapi mosque, called it (PoA) a non-feasible move and a publicity stunt.

“As a CM, it is not feasible for Yogi Adityanath to complete the legal formalities, once the power of attorney is handed over. This is just a publicity stunt,” said Mirazuddin Siddiqui, a senior counsel who represents the AIMC.