Hookah bar found operational in Lucknow amid corona curfew, 16 arrested

The Lucknow police on Wednesday midnight arrested 16 people from a hookah bar operational, amid corona curfew imposed across Uttar Pradesh, said senior police officials on Thursday.

They said the hookah bar was operational in a building near Raj Bhawan campus in Hazratganj police station limits.

Inspector of Hazratganj police station, Shyam Babu Shukla said the police got suspicious after movement of some luxurious vehicles after midnight and a patrol team was asked to follow the vehicles. He said all vehicles were found to be parked near a building where Emperor Hookah bar was operational violating the state government orders during the pandemic times.

Shukla said a police team raided the bar and found as many as 16 people present inside at around 1 am on Thursday. He said all accused have been arrested and booked under IPC sections 188 for violating government order, 269 for unlawfully or negligently doing any act which is, and which he knows or has reason to believe to be, likely to spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life. Besides, the Epidemic Act and Disaster management act has been slapped against them, he added.

He said the bar had been seized and Lucknow Municipal Corporation officials had been asked to take further action like cancellation of licences and imposition of fine for violating their norms.