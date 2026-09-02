Hopping 400 m to school on only leg , girl gets tricycle, other assistance

A seven-year-old physically challenged girl who hops nearly 400-500 metres on one leg to reach school has received help from the Ballia district administration after her video went viral on social media. In the video the student requested a tricycle from the Ballia district magistrate, an official said on Wednesday.

Ragini in her new tricycle with the Ballia DM (HT Photo)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The district administration on Wednesday reached out to her, provided a tricycle, crutches, books, a school bag, toys and chocolates, while promising medical assistance and steps to improve the condition of the road leading to her village.

Additionally, with the support of the chief medical officer, Ballia, the student’s disability certificate was issued too.

The administration also informed Ragini’s family that funds had been sanctioned for the construction of a toilet at their home.

Ragini, a Class 1 student of Ranipur village in the Manier area, has a serious problem with her leg and faces difficulty in going to Digheda primary school, despite it being just 400 metres from her home.

“Ragini has now been registered on the Prerna portal for a stipend of ₹2000,” said Manish Kumar Singh, BSA, Bralia in a letter to director general, school education, Monika Rani.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Ragini’s mother, Babita Devi, told a news agency that her daughter’s leg was badly injured in an accident when she was six months old. Despite treatment at several places, the leg could not be saved, while the family’s poor financial condition prevented them from pursuing better treatment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ragini’s mother, Babita Devi, told a news agency that her daughter’s leg was badly injured in an accident when she was six months old. Despite treatment at several places, the leg could not be saved, while the family’s poor financial condition prevented them from pursuing better treatment. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Babita said Ragini often cries when she sees other children carrying schoolbags and tells her mother that she too wants to study. Sometimes family members drop her at school, while at other times she makes the journey hopping on one leg.

With agency inputs