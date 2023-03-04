House belonging to sons of Mukhtar Ansari in UP's Mau demolished

A two-storey house in Mau district belonging to the sons of jailed gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari was demolished as the map of the building was not approved by the authorities, police said here.

Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari. (HT file)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Circle Officer Abhay Singh said the demolition of the house owned by Abbas and Umar Ansari began on Friday on orders from the district magistrate. It was completed a day later.

"The land on which the house of Abbas and Umar Ansari was built belongs to someone else. Apart from this, the map of the house was also not passed by the authorities," the official said.

The building was located out in the Jahangirabad locality under the Dakhin Tola police station area of the city.

Abbas Ansari, an MLA of the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) from Mau, has been in prison for the last three months in a money laundering case. He is currently lodged in the Kasganj district prison.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}