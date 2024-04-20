HS, Inter results: No Lucknow students in HS Top 10, none in Inter Top 5

This could well be a first in recent times that not a single student from the state capital made it to the Top Ten in High School examinations. In all, 159 students have figured in the Top 10 in the High School merit list. Students celebrate their success in HS and Inter exams, in Lucknow, on Saturday. (HT Photo)

In Intermediate too, Lucknow students have left many disappointed as there is no one among the Top Five in the list of 36 students. Chairman UP Board Mahendra Dev said, “I really don’t have a clear-cut answer to this issue. Maybe students of smaller districts have put in extra hard work to make it to the merit list. Maybe next year Lucknow students will work hard and dominate the merit list.”

UP Board secretary Dibyakant Shukla said, “The schools and their students in smaller districts are working hard to put up a good show. They are all trying to be more professional than ever. See how students of Sitapur, Fatehpur, Jalaun, Amroha are doing well. We must appreciate their efforts.”

In the Intermediate merit list, the Lucknow boy who made it at the sixth place was Rakshit Tiewari, a student of Wisdom Way Progressive Inter College, Chinhat, by securing 96.8%. With 96.60% the seventh spot is jointly shared by Kushal, a student of SKD Academy Inter College of Rajajipuram, Shweta Prajapati of Lucknow Public College, Rajajipuram with many others. Krisihika Gupta (96.40%) of Pioneer Montessori stood at the eighth spot with many others, and the ninth spot was jointly shared by Aparajita (96.20%) of Bal Guide Inter College, Gosaiganj with others.

Four Lucknow students shared the 10th rank securing 96%. They are Rubi Nishad of National Public Inter College, Mohd Yasir of Mount Berry Inter College, Aryan Singh of Brightway Inter College and Anshu Kashyap of Mahatma B Memorial, Kalyanpur Lucknow.

In Intermediate, Lucknow district secured third spot with a pass percentage of 90.49% and in HS the state capital stood at 31st rank with pass percentage of 89.94%.

Yogi lauds successful UP board students

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath congratulated students who passed the 10th and 12th examinations of the UP Board. He asked them to maintain hard work, dedication and patience while wishing them a golden future.

CM Yogi wrote on his X handle, “Hearty congratulations to all students, their parents and teachers who passed the 10th and 12th class examinations of the Secondary Education Council, Uttar Pradesh. All of you are the golden future of the ‘new Uttar Pradesh’. With such hard work, dedication and patience, I wish that all of you succeed in every exam of life. May the blessings of Maa Sharada always remain on all of you.”