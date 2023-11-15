Hundreds gather outside Sahara Shahar in Lucknow to pay last respects to Roy

Hundreds gathered outside the Sahara Shahar gates here on Wednesday to catch a glimpse of Sahara Group chief Subrata Roy’s mortal remains as they were brought from Mumbai to Lucknow. The cremation will be held on Thursday.

The street was lined on both sides with crowds waiting for the convoy with Subrata Roy’s mortal remains to arrive. (HT Photo)

Those who visited Sahara Shahar included Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak, BJP leader Naresh Agarwal along with his son and excise minister Nitin Agarwal, Congress leader Aradhana Mishra, singer Sonu Nigam and music composer Anu Malik.

The mortal remains arrived at the Sahara Shahar complex, which was also Roy’s residence, around 5.15pm with a convoy of police escorts and family members. Many accompanied the body from the airport to his home, where many more of his acquaintances waited to pay their final respects.

The crowds had begun to gather outside the Sahara Shahar gates as early as 3pm, growing from a group of 30-40 to nearly 200 or more in an hour.

Only family, friends, and members of the Sahara India Pariwar were allowed inside, while others waited outside. They lined the intersection and waited until the hearse entered the gates and was out of sight.

Among them was Samajwadi Party state president Naresh Uttam Pal who not only attested to Roy’s business acumen, but his kindness in his social work as well. “He has uplifted many downtrodden individuals with his work, introducing banking and finance in rural areas, supporting rural women, and more,” he said.

Not only were there family members, colleagues current and former, as well as beneficiaries from his work, social workers, mere acquaintances and admirers of Subrata Roy also made their way to Sahara Shahar. A tribute took place at his residence, followed by a ceremony.

