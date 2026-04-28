I lakh police recruitments this year, 57K already inducted: UP CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday announced that around one lakh new recruitments will be carried out in the state police and allied forces this year, underlining a large-scale push to strengthen law enforcement while expanding employment opportunities for youth.

UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath handing over appointment letters to selected head operators/head operators (mechanical) for the UP police telecommunication department at an event in Lucknow on April 28. (Sourced)

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Highlighting the scale of the ongoing drive, Adityanath said nearly 57,000 police constables have already been recruited and are being deployed across districts. He added that the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board is continuing recruitment processes across categories at a fast pace.

The announcement came at an event held at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Lucknow, where the CM distributed appointment letters to 936 newly selected head operators and head operators (mechanical) in the police telecommunication department.

He noted that written examinations for over 41,000 home guard posts were conducted over the past three days, while recruitment processes for civil police, sub-inspectors and other units are already underway and gaining momentum.

Emphasising transparency, Yogi said the recruitment system has been overhauled to ensure fairness and merit-based selection. He told the newly appointed candidates that if recruitment has been conducted honestly, they must serve with integrity, transparency and dedication.

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{{^usCountry}} Drawing a contrast with previous years, Adityanath said earlier recruitment processes were often marred by irregularities, but now selections are made strictly on merit and in accordance with reservation norms, without the need for recommendations or monetary influence. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Drawing a contrast with previous years, Adityanath said earlier recruitment processes were often marred by irregularities, but now selections are made strictly on merit and in accordance with reservation norms, without the need for recommendations or monetary influence. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He also highlighted the scale of recent inductions, noting that more than 57,000 constables have recently completed training and joined active duty. Over the past nine years, more than 2.20 lakh personnel have been recruited into the Uttar Pradesh Police. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also highlighted the scale of recent inductions, noting that more than 57,000 constables have recently completed training and joined active duty. Over the past nine years, more than 2.20 lakh personnel have been recruited into the Uttar Pradesh Police. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The CM pointed to significant improvement in training capacity, stating that while only around 3,000 personnel could be trained at a time before 2017, the state can now train over 60,000 recruits simultaneously across centres. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The CM pointed to significant improvement in training capacity, stating that while only around 3,000 personnel could be trained at a time before 2017, the state can now train over 60,000 recruits simultaneously across centres. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Underlining the broader impact of policing, he said improved law and order has contributed indirectly to economic growth by creating a favourable environment for investment. He added that a strong rule of law is essential for development and has helped attract investors to the state. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Underlining the broader impact of policing, he said improved law and order has contributed indirectly to economic growth by creating a favourable environment for investment. He added that a strong rule of law is essential for development and has helped attract investors to the state. {{/usCountry}}

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Focusing on modernisation, he said the police telecommunication wing has advanced significantly, with recruits set to undergo eight months of training in modern systems before deployment. He also stressed the importance of physical and mental fitness for effective policing.

Yogi further highlighted infrastructure improvements, including better residential facilities, modern police stations, new fire stations and expanded forensic capabilities, with multiple forensic laboratories operational and more under development.

Finance minister Suresh Khanna; additional chief secretary (home) Sanjay Prasad; director general of police, Rajeev Krishna, and director general, telecom, Ashutosh Pandey were present at the event. The CM distributed appointment letters on stage to 10 selected candidates from different districts.

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