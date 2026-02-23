IAF man, father beaten by wedding party over seeking passage in UP’s Bulandshahr

An Indian Air Force personnel and his father were allegedly thrashed by members of a wedding procession following an argument over honking while seeking passage in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr district’s Jahangirabad area, leading to cross-complaints, police said on Monday. Cross-complaints have been made in connection with the incident. (For Representation)

According to officials, the incident occurred on February 19 when Jitendra Singh, a government school teacher, and his son Pratham Singh, who serves in the Indian Air Force, were travelling by car through Amargarh town. Their vehicle encountered a wedding procession blocking the route, triggering a dispute over passage.

Police said members of the wedding procession asked the duo to take an alternate route. The exchange soon turned into a heated argument and then a scuffle, during which both sides allegedly assaulted each other. All involved sustained minor injuries and later underwent medical examination.

Based on Jitendra Singh’s complaint, police registered a case against several members of the wedding procession. However, after a counter-complaint from the other side, authorities also filed a cross non-cognisable report against Jitendra Singh and his son.

Shankar Prasad, additional superintendent of police (city), Bulandshahr, said a video of the clash has gone viral on social media and is being examined. He confirmed that legal action has been initiated against both parties.

The cop further said the procession was moving through the area when the car attempted to pass, leading to the confrontation.