I-cards must for entry of kids to Chhath Puja Ghats in Lucknow

The district administration and Chhath Puja Samiti has decided not to allow entry of children without ID cards around their neck. The authorities have also directed organisers to arrange masks in large numbers to prevent a Covid-19 upsurge. Without a mask, entry will not be possible at the ghats.

District magistrate Suryapal Gangwar said, “It will be mandatory to wear masks. Entry will not be allowed at the place of worship. All the Covid-19 protocols would be strictly followed.”

I-cards with children have been made mandatory as many children lose their way and organisers face a tough time trying to reunite these children with their parents, said PN Rai of the Chhath Puja Samiti.

In a review meeting for preparation of Chhat, Gangwar passed a slew of directives to the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC), Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) and the Lucknow Electricity Supply Authority (LESA) and the chief medical officer (CMO) regarding arrangements, cleanliness, arrangement for drinking water, etc. He especially directed the LMC to put up display boards on the banks of the river for information about the depth of the river.

