Home / Cities / Lucknow News / ICSE, ISC Board results to be announced today
lucknow news

ICSE, ISC Board results to be announced today

This year the board did not conduct any examination and students’ academic performance was evaluated on the basis of their pre-board exams and internal assessments.
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON JUL 23, 2021 11:51 PM IST
HT Image

The 2021 results of class 10 (ICSE) and class 12 (ISC) will be declared on Saturday (July 24) at 3 pm, said a press release issued by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), New Delhi, on Friday.

“The results of the ICSE and ISC 2021 will be made available on the website of the council. The tabulation registers will be made available for schools through the CAREERS portal,” said Gerry Arathoon, the chief executive and secretary of the board, in a press release.

Individual candidates can access the results by visiting the council’s website — www.cisce.org www.results.cisce.org. The results of individual candidates can also be received through SMS.

