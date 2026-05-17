‘If advocates face injustice, how will common citizens get justice?’: Akhilesh on lawyers’ chamber demolition

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday criticised the demolition of lawyers’ chambers near Qaiserbagh Civil Court and district sessions court, calling the action “utterly deplorable and highly condemnable.”

Akhilesh Yadav (File photo)

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In a social media post, Akhilesh Yadav objected to the demolition and the alleged use of force against advocates.

“Demolishing the chambers of lawyers in Lucknow without making alternative arrangements for them and resorting to a lathi charge against esteemed advocates is utterly deplorable and highly condemnable,” Yadav said.

Questioning the impact on the justice system, he added, “If advocates themselves become victims of injustice, how will the common citizen receive justice?”

Alleging selective action by the administration, the SP chief said lawyers in Uttar Pradesh would seek maps of houses, shops, offices and establishments linked to BJP members and their associates to examine their legal status and move court petitions against illegal constructions.

Invoking the role of lawyers during the freedom struggle, Yadav said, “Those advocates who, in the freedom struggle, defeated and drove away the world’s greatest colonial power, what do they have to fear from the informants of that colonial power? The unity and solidarity of advocates will also defeat these corrupt BJP members and remove them once and for all.”

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{{^usCountry}} He also sought relief for advocates allegedly injured during the police action. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also sought relief for advocates allegedly injured during the police action. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “We appeal that the lawyers injured in the lathi charge be provided free treatment and also compensated for the loss of their work,” he added {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We appeal that the lawyers injured in the lathi charge be provided free treatment and also compensated for the loss of their work,” he added {{/usCountry}}

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