IIM-Indore to help for better branding, marketing of Chikan products

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jul 08, 2023 12:02 AM IST

The Lucknow district administration on Friday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with IIM-I in this regard.

As part of the One District One Product initiative of the Uttar Pradesh government, experts from the Indian Institute of Management, Indore (IIM-I) will now provide their inputs in the designing, marketing and branding strategy of Chikankari textile, a key feature of Lucknow.

The partnership between the district administration and IIM Indore is for a period of three years and may be subject to extension by mutual consent of the parties. (For representation)

“IIM-Indore experts will assist in product development and quality enhancement, organising training and capacity-building programmes for ODOP producers, training of women on financial literacy and defining new areas of collaboration,” officials aware of the development said.

After exchanging the MoU with district magistrate Suryapal Gangwar, IIM-I director, Prof Himanshu Rai said, “We will work on four things: enhancing the quality and design of products, marketing and branding for export, capacity building of workers through training and also financial literacy programme.”

The partnership between the district administration and IIM Indore is for a period of three years and may be subject to extension by mutual consent of the parties.

The institution also signed a MoU with the Lucknow Municipal Corporation for Swachh Bharat Mission.

“We will be organising training and capacity-building programmes for corporators and officials of the municipal corporation through the Centre of Excellence for Swacchhata established at IIM Indore...”

