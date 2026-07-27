IIM-L 42nd Foundation Day: Nurture future-ready talent, build indigenous AI capabilities, says Awasthi

The Indian Institute of Management Lucknow (IIML) marked its 42nd Foundation Day in the presence of faculty, staff, students, and distinguished guests on Monday.

Awanish Kumar Awasthi, advisor to the UP chief minister speaking at the function on Monday. (HT Photo)

A key highlight of this year’s Foundation Day celebration was the keynote address by Awanish Kumar Awasthi, advisor to the chief minister, Uttar Pradesh.

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In his address, Awasthi emphasised the importance of AI adoption, digital transformation, and future-ready education. He underscored the need for institutions to embrace emerging technologies and equip students with the skills required for an AI-driven economy.

Highlighting the transformative role of AI across different sectors, Awasthi said, “Artificial intelligence is reshaping every sector by enabling data-driven decision-making, improving service delivery, and driving innovation.

“To realise its full potential, academia, government, and industry must work together to promote AI-focused research, establish dedicated AI centres, nurture future-ready talent, and build indigenous AI capabilities.”

This year’s Foundation Day event included a seminar on “AI and Digital Transformation”.

Moderated by Prof Amit Agrahari, the event featured industry leaders including: Arun Sharma, senior digital development specialist, World Bank, New Delhi; Sidharth Madaan managing director and Partner, Boston Consulting Group (BCG), India, and Shivi Mithal, strategic advisor and operating partner, Cybersecurity, at ContentLens.

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{{^usCountry}} During the seminar, the speakers shared their perspectives on the opportunities and challenges presented by AI and digital transformation, discussing their implications for business strategy, innovation, governance, cybersecurity, and the future of work. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the seminar, the speakers shared their perspectives on the opportunities and challenges presented by AI and digital transformation, discussing their implications for business strategy, innovation, governance, cybersecurity, and the future of work. {{/usCountry}}

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Addressing the Institute on the occasion, dean, infra, prof Sushil Kumar, IIM Lucknow, said, “IIM Lucknow has built a distinguished legacy in management education, and has consistently nurtured leaders who are driving businesses, institutions, and public policy in India and across the world.”

Another highlight of the celebrations was a panel discussion on ‘Governance’, which brought together eminent academicians, policymakers, industry leaders, and senior administrators for a thought-provoking exchange of ideas.

The institute recognised the dedication and long-standing service of prof Pankaj Kumar, and Sangeeta, who completed 25 years with the institute.

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Demonstrating its support for academic excellence beyond its immediate community, IIM Lucknow celebrated the achievements of 15 meritorious children of its employees. Cash awards were distributed to these young achievers, acknowledging their outstanding academic performances.

The Foundation Day celebrations concluded with a cultural programme that showcased the diverse talents of the campus community. Performances by campus children and Post Graduate Programme students along with students from Bhatkhande University, highlighted the rich cultural tapestry of the institute. The event concluded with a prize distribution to artists, children, and employees.