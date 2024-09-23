IIM-L, IIT-K to offer PG degree in healthcare mgmt

Indian Institute of Management Lucknow (IIM-L) and Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IIT-K) have partnered up to offer a joint postgraduate programme in healthcare management. A memorandum of understanding (MoU) in this regard was recently signed between Prof Archana Shukla, the director of IIM Lucknow, and Prof Manindra Agrawal, the director of IIT Kanpur, in the presence of senior faculty members (Sourced)

Prof Shukla said: “The joint programme will foster innovative solutions that can significantly improve healthcare management in India and globally. It will help in addressing the complex challenges of the healthcare sector. “

Titled ‘Postgraduate Program in Healthcare Management’, it will serve professionals from various fields, including healthcare workers and doctors in public hospitals. The course is designed to blend expertise in medical technology with business administration, empowering participants to spearhead advancements in healthcare delivery and innovation.

Prof Agrawal, meanwhile, said, “The collaboration with IIM Lucknow signifies an important step in our mission at IIT Kanpur to reshape the future of healthcare education. The postgraduate joint degree program in healthcare management is a key component of our Gangwal School of Medical Sciences and Technology initiative, which seeks to enhance the integration of medical technology and innovation into our curriculum. By leveraging the strengths of both institutions, we are positioning our graduates to address the pressing challenges of healthcare with a holistic and forward-looking approach.”