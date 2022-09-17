IIT Kanpur to offer 10 special scholarships for top 100 JEE Advanced rankers

The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, (IIT-K) is offering a special scholarship programme to all India top 100 rank-holders of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2022 for the second year in a row.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Named ‘Bright Minds Scholarships’, the initiative constitutes ten prestigious and highly sought-after academic scholarships for students from the top 100 AIR in JEE 2022,” the institute said in a press release.

The scholarships were introduced last year and are established with support from IIT Kanpur alumnus Lokvir Kapoor. The objective behind the scholarships is to encourage and reward meritorious students. The scholarships will cover all the expenses, including tuition and living, during their stay at IIT Kanpur.

This is a first-of-its-kind initiative towards encouraging and rewarding academic excellence. The scholarships would be awarded to the selected students who have been admitted for BTech/BS programme for the 2022-23 academic year.

IIT Kanpur aims to ensure that not a single meritorious student should face any hurdle in their education due to financial constraints. Each eligible student would be entitled to an annual scholarship of ₹3 lakh that would cover their expenses during the UG programme.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

An undergraduate student at IIT-K typically spends ₹12 lakh through 4 year-B Tech/BS programme. A student scholarship provides a meaningful way to extend support towards the cost of education that includes tuition fees, boarding and lodging, books and supplies, health insurance, transport etc, according to institute press release.