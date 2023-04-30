IIT-Kanpur students create health awareness in village

Lucknow Going beyond the confines of the academic campus, students of IIT-Kanpur are actively participating in social work in nearby villages under the Unnat Bharat Abhiyan. Students and volunteers from IIT-Kanpur and coordinating institutes at the health camp in Maksoodabad village. (HT)

Over 100 students from IIT-Kanpur and MBA students of STEP HBTI stepped out of the campus on their cycles to create health awareness in the nearby Maksoodabad village on Saturday.

They reached there at 8 in the morning and were welcomed by eager villagers. This initiative was carried out under the Unnat Bharat Abhiyan (UBA), a Government of India scheme with IIT-Kanpur as a regional coordinator to motivate students of higher educational institutions to work for the uplift and development of villages. STEP HBTI and Rama University were partner institutes for this outreach initiative.

The students went from house to house, enquiring about the health of the villagers and filling out a survey form. Along with the IITians, ASHA and ANM workers of CHC Kalyanpur helped in making Ayushman cards and the CSC team was around to help with the registration of other cards.

The health camp was inaugurated by chief guest Sarpanch Narendra Kumar and Prof Sandeep Sangal and Sudhanshu Shekhar Singh, along with Prof CK Tiwari and Yogesh Puri of STEP HBTI.

Sarpanch Narendra Kumar thanked IIT-Kanpur, the coordinating institutes and all the participants. Prof Sandeep Sangal, coordinator of Unnat Bharat Abhiyan and said that through them awareness about health and government schemes would increase among the villagers and health services would be made available to the needy.

Prof Sudhanshu Shekhar Singh, co-ordinator Unnat Bharat Abhiyan (UBA) IIT-K, said that community engagement was an important component of health services and this step by IIT-Kanpur would encourage more organizations to come forward.

The villagers showed great enthusiasm as they gathered in large numbers to get their Ayushman cards and collect related information. Nearly 20 people were registered for Ayushman scheme. It was observed that most villagers were not using the government app that provided access to information about the same.

A team of doctors from RK Devi Eye Hospital led by senior eye specialist Dr. Awadh Dubey screened 75 patients out of whom 12 had cataract, 3 had Pterygium and 48 were advised to wear spectacles. Rama University’s team screened 80 people and found high sugar levels among 4 and high blood pressure among 24 people.

Nearly 150 people attended the camp that went on till 4 pm, echoing the success of the initiative in creating health awareness among the villager