Illegal construction: Sambhal MP submits map; next hearing on June 12

ByHT Correspondent, Meerut
Jun 05, 2025 09:12 PM IST

The controversy began after SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq undertook fresh construction at his residence without obtaining the necessary permissions

Samajwadi Party MP from Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal Ziaur Rahman Barq through his counsel has submitted a formal construction map to the Sambhal SDM’s court seeking its approval in an ongoing case pertaining to the alleged illegal construction at Barq’s residence in Deepa Sarai locality in that district, officials said.

Samajwadi Party MP from Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal Ziaur Rahman Barq. (HT file)
Confirming it, Sambhal SDM Vandana Mishra said, “A map has been submitted for the new construction at the MP’s residence. The next hearing is scheduled for June 12 during which further action will be determined.”

The map was submitted on Tuesday (June 3). The MP’s counsel Mohammad Naeem also expressed willingness to pay the penalty levied for the ‘unapproved’ construction, they added. Barq has been accused of constructing a house without the approval for a building plan. He has been served several notices by the SDM.

The controversy began after Barq undertook fresh construction at his residence without obtaining the necessary permissions. The regulated area office had objected to the construction, declaring it illegal and subsequently issuing a formal notice to the MP on December 11, 2024.

The notice said the construction violated the Uttar Pradesh Regulation of Building Operations Act, 1958, as it was carried out without an approved map or official sanction.

