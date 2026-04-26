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Illegal madrassa linked to UK-based Islamic preacher demolished in Sant Kabir Nagar

Illegal madrassa linked to UK-based Islamic preacher demolished in Sant Kabir Nagar

Published on: Apr 26, 2026 04:49 pm IST
PTI |
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Sant Kabir Nagar , Amid tight security, authorities on Sunday started the demolition of an alleged illegal madrassa built in Khalilabad town here by a UK-based Islamic preacher who is accused of having radical links.

Illegal madrassa linked to UK-based Islamic preacher demolished in Sant Kabir Nagar

The action was initiated at the madrassa located in Meat Mandi area a day after an appeal filed by the madrassa committee against the demolition notice was dismissed, according to Sub-Divisional Magistrate Hriday Ram Tiwari.

The madrassa is linked to Maulana Shamshul Huda Khan, who acquired British citizenship in 2013 and is accused of constructing the structure illegally, officials said.

According to the administration, multiple agencies, including the Anti-Terrorism Squad and the Enforcement Directorate , conducted investigations against Khan.

These probes allegedly revealed instances of illegal foreign funding and suspected links to terror-related activities, following which an FIR was registered against Khan at Khalilabad police station.

Tiwari said the land on which the madrassa was built had recently been "merged" with government land and that the building plan had not been approved by authorities.

At least three FIRs have been registered against him by the Uttar Pradesh police on charges of fraud, forgery and criminal conspiracy.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / Illegal madrassa linked to UK-based Islamic preacher demolished in Sant Kabir Nagar
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Illegal madrassa linked to UK-based Islamic preacher demolished in Sant Kabir Nagar
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