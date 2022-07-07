Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Improve DIKSHA App usage in Uttar Pradesh: DG School Edu to BSAs

Updated on Jul 07, 2022 12:33 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

The DIKSHA (Digital Infrastructure for Knowledge Sharing) portal/app is still not being used by all the teachers/children/parents of government and private schools in Uttar Pradesh.

This came to light in a review done by the state’s basic education department.

Now, it has been decided that efforts will be made to encourage teachers, students and parents to make use of the Diksha app from this academic session.

Director general school education, Vijay Kiran Anand in a letter to all the Basic Shiksha Adhikaris (BSAs), has stressed the need to ensure that teachers, students and parents to make maximum use of the Diksha app for better learning outcomes.

BSAs have been directed to organise ‘interactive sessions’ with teachers/children/parents to understand the challenges being faced in the adoption of Diksha App and Read Along App.

Teachers and headmasters are to be tasked with creating awareness volunteers at the village level for the purpose. “Through Diksha app, an additional digital learning material has been made available for the use of teachers and children, so that classroom teaching can be made interesting and effective. About 6500 contents related to 77 ETB (Energized Textbooks) up to class 1-8 are available by the Basic Education Department by adopting Diksha,” Anand said in his letter.

“Using the DIKSHA app, the digital content related to the desired topic of all classes and subjects can be accessed free of cost by the children by scanning the printed QR code in the textbooks,” he added.

He said those children or parents, not connected yet to the updated Diksha App, should download it.

He said, teacher should encourage the students and parents to promote the application.

