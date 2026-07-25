Improving public healthcare in Uttar Pradesh: Experts prescribe focus on non-communicable diseases, patient safety

Experts have recommended creating dedicated technical divisions and a permanent institutional framework to strengthen policymaking and improve public healthcare delivery across the state under the State Health Systems Resource Centre-Uttar Pradesh (SHSRC-UP).

Experts unanimously endorsed the roadmap and recommended dedicated divisions for health systems research, digital health, monitoring and evaluation, quality improvement, human resource development, health economics, policy analytics and implementation science. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

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The announcement of this broad consensus for a strategic roadmap was made on Friday, the concluding day of the two-day Roundtable Meet on Strategic Roadmap Development for SHSRC-UP. The department of hospital administration, Sanjay Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS), in collaboration with the State Transformation Commission, Uttar Pradesh, organised the event. The discussions shifted from identifying systemic gaps on the first day to finalising an actionable implementation roadmap for the proposed institution.

Dr Pinky Jowel, mission director of the National Health Mission, moderated the first strategic session. During this session, priority domains that will define SHSRC-UP’s mandate were identified.

Experts recommended focusing on non-communicable diseases, digital health, quality improvement, patient safety, human resource development, and inter-sectoral collaboration. Participants stressed the need for an integrated, evidence-driven institution capable of supporting health policy, programme implementation and continuous health systems strengthening.

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{{^usCountry}} During the implementation strategy session, chaired by special secretary Ravi Ranjan, experts emphasised district-level execution, capacity building of field staff, real-time monitoring dashboards, integration with flagship programmes such as the National Health Mission and Ayushman Bharat, and effective change management within government systems. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the implementation strategy session, chaired by special secretary Ravi Ranjan, experts emphasised district-level execution, capacity building of field staff, real-time monitoring dashboards, integration with flagship programmes such as the National Health Mission and Ayushman Bharat, and effective change management within government systems. {{/usCountry}}

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The final session, moderated by Prof (Dr) R. Harsvardhan, executive director of SHSRC-UP and medical superintendent, SGPGIMS, proposed that the centre evolve into a permanent centre of excellence for health systems research, implementation science, quality improvement, capacity building and strategic advisory support to the Uttar Pradesh government.

Experts unanimously endorsed the roadmap and recommended dedicated divisions for health systems research, digital health, monitoring and evaluation, quality improvement, human resource development, health economics, policy analytics and implementation science.

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The roundtable concluded with recommendations for a governance model combining scientific autonomy with administrative accountability, sustained funding, institutional partnerships, periodic strategic reviews and innovation-driven governance. Organisers said the roadmap would guide the phased establishment of SHSRC-UP and help improve the accessibility, quality, equity and efficiency of healthcare services across Uttar Pradesh.