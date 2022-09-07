IMT Ghaziabad to carry out research in traditional sports of Rajasthan
This MoU was signed by three universities of Rajasthan: Mohanlal Sukhadia University, Udaipur, Maharana Pratap University of Agriculture and Technology, Udaipur and Govind Guru Tribal University, Banswara with IMT Ghaziabad.
To carry out research in the traditional sports of their state, IMT Ghaziabad has signed memorandum of understanding with three universities of Rajasthan. It was signed in the presence of governor of Rajasthan, Kalraj Mishra at Raj Bhavan, Jaipur.
The MoU with these universities has been signed to promote sports culture in the region and for identification and promotion of traditional games in the area.
The joint team of IMT Ghaziabad- Sports Research Centre and the Rajasthan universities will work for identification of various traditional games in the area.
To develop sports culture in the country and to maintain traditional sports, IMT Ghaziabad had established sports research centre. This is the country’s first effort to carry out research in the field of sports, according to a press release.
Now IMT Ghaziabad has become the flag bearer to discover and promote the traditional sports of Rajasthan.
The vice chancellor of Mohanlal Sukhadia University, Udaipur, Prof IV Trivedi who has additional charge of Maharana Pratap University of Agriculture and Technology, Udaipur and Govind Guru Tribal University, Banswara, signed MoU with Vishal Talwar, director, IMT, Ghaziabad.
Prof Trivedi said that a study was done by Kanishk Pandey, head of Sports Research Center of IMT Ghaziabad about the status of sports.
