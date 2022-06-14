In a month, Lucknow Municipal Corporation gets requests in thousands for pet licences

After Lucknow Municipal Corporation’s June 30 deadline, pet owners have swarmed the corporation office to get their pets registered.

Dr Arvind Rao, director animal welfare (LMC), said, “Registration of dogs has shot up to 4,000 this month. I am happy that people are turning up in good numbers to get their pets registered. LMC already has the list of those who have pets but hesitate to visit LMC office. Earlier, only 200 to 400 licences in a month used to be issued by LMC. But this time due to strict warnings issued by LMC, people are turning up in large numbers.”

He said, “LMC has simplified the license process and deployed extra staff for registration of dogs. It hardly takes five minutes to get the pets registered.”

Rohit Srivastava, a resident of Krishna Nagar said, “I went with a copy of my residential proof and a copy of the rabies vaccination certificate. I paid the fee on the counter and got the certificate in the next few minutes. The process has been made unbelievably quick.”

Municipal commissioner Ajay Dwivedi said, “Not only for dogs, the licences can also be taken for pets like cows. But this year, only a few people have turned up for the licence of cows. LMC will not spare anyone who does not take licence for the pets as recently the chief minister had directed the municipal corporations to be strict on those who don’t have pet licences. The LMC will start a drive to penalize such people who do not have a pet licence after June 30.”

Besides, the action would also be taken against those owners whose pets would be found littering the roads. The owners will have to clean the road under such circumstances. In case a pet bites anyone, then it would be seized.

In the past, LMC had imposed a fine ₹5,000 on the residents keeping dogs without a licence. Five people were fined during the last two years.

Dr Arvind Rao said, “Many dog owners don’t immunize their dogs. Hence, in case of dog bite, there are chances of people contracting rabies. So, for the safety of residents, the Lucknow Municipal Corporation has decided to seize the dogs which are kept by the owners without proper licence.”

Licence fee

The licence fee for foreign dog breeds like Labrador, Rottweiler, Alsatian, German shepherd, etc is ₹500 per year, while for small foreign breeds, the rate of licence is just ₹300 per year.

For local Indian breeds, the licence fee is ₹200 per year.

The licence fee of cows is just ₹32 and no one is allowed to keep more than one cow in their house.

The residents don’t have to provide information about the family tree of dogs.