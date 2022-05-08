In expansion mode, Hindu Yuva Vahini starts daily ‘jan sunvai’ in Varanasi region

A new signboard mentions the Hindu Yuva Vahini with an arrow pointing at its refurbished office at the Gorakhnath Math in the crowded Maidagin area of Varanasi.

Floated by Yogi Adityanath, the then Gorakhpur MP and present chief minister, Hindu Yuva Vahini (HYV), which had kept a low profile for about four years, is in expansion mode in the Varanasi region in 2022 through a daily jan sunvai (public hearing) programme launched in the first week of April.

During the jan sunvai held for two hours daily, a senior office bearer of the Hindu Yuva Vahini sits at the office and listens to the complaints of the people and gets their problems solved.

On average, 40 people visit the HYV office with complaints as the organisation seeks to strengthen its hold among the people.

Take the case of Ankit Singh, resident of Azamgarh. He travelled all the way from Azamgarh to the Hindu Yuva Vahini office at Maidagin in Varanasi. He submitted an application mentioning the estimated financial assistance required for his ailing father Shamsher Singh.

Ankit Singh said, “I heard about this jan sunvai from a local (resident of Azamgarh) who got financial assistance with the help of HYV. He gave me the mobile number of HYV divisional coordinator Ambarish Singh Bhola. I called him up and he asked me to come to the office. I arrived here in the morning and submitted my application. I am quite hopeful that my application will reach the chief minister and I will get relief.” Munnu Lal Maurya, resident of Khojwain (Varanasi), sits at the Hindu Yuva Vahini office in Maidagin. His 26-year-old son Bharat Maurya has been missing since July last year. He lodged a complaint at the Bhelupur police station. He later requested Hindu Yuva Vahini divisional coordinator to speak to the police so that some action may be taken.

Munna Lal Maurya said, “HYV divisional coordinator Ambarish Singh Bhola called up the station officer of Bhelupur and requested him to look into the matter. He also assured him that if the action were not taken in the matter, it would be raised before senior officials.” Prince Jaiswal, resident of Bhelupur area in Varanasi, had a property dispute with his father. He wanted HYV office bearers to help him by calling up some senior officers. Ambarish Singh Bhola, the Varanasi region divisional coordinator of HYV, said, “Jan Sunvai has been started at HYV office to help the needy and the poor. An office bearer of the Hindu Yuva Vahini sits at the office daily, listens to complaints and makes efforts to get them redressed.” Bhola himself sits at the office on Wednesday.

“On an average, 40 to 50 people, who come with complaints of various sorts, are attended in the public hearing daily. Many of these visitors come to seek financial assistance for their ailing kin, whereas most of the complaints are related to property disputes. A few complaints are about delay in police action,” he said.

“We take applications from poor people seeking financial assistance for treatment of diseases like cancer and kidney ailments. Then, a team of Hindu Yuva Vahini goes to the area and collects details about him. After it is confirmed that the person really needs help, then we submit the application of such people to the office of chief minister Yogi Adityanath Ji Maharaj with a request for financial assistance. Usually, the ailing persons get financial assistance for treatment,” said Bhola.

Ever since the jan sunvai has started, around 20 ailing people have been helped in getting financial assistance from the Uttar Pradesh government in the last 30 days, said Bhola. Bhola also said, “We will set up HYV offices in Chandauli, Ghazipur and Jaunpur soon. HYV office bearers will sit there daily, listen to the complaints of people and get them addressed.” Bhola has been associated with HYV for over a decade and spearheaded the organisation’s activities in the Varanasi region.

“We help people of all castes and creeds. We also work for environment conservation and carried out a plantation drive,” said Bhola, adding that HYV strives to create awareness among Hindus and works for the protection of the Sanatana Dharma. “Our agenda is clear.”

Hindu Yuva Vahini has over 10,000 members in four districts in Varanasi region and the organisation is expanding, said Bhola.

HYV’s Varanasi city unit vice-president Omprakash Jaiswal said that the organisation’s volunteers worked for realizing their dream of Hindu Rashtra.

“We also create awareness about cow protection. We awaken Hindus for protecting the Sanatana Dharma. At the same time, Hindu Yuva Vahini is engaged in social work,” he said. He also said there were 12 sub-divisions in Varanasi to drive the ideology of the Hindu Yuva Vahini. HYV is headquartered in Gorakhpur.

