In One District One Cuisine push, Yogi lays stress on quality, branding

Giving a formal push to the ‘One District-One Cuisine (ODOC)’ scheme, chief minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed that it should be implemented at the grassroots level on the lines of One District One Product, so that traditional artisans, confectioners, and small entrepreneurs get sustainable livelihood opportunities, a spokesperson said on Friday. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has emphasised promoting GI tagging, preserving the identity of local cuisines, and developing taste-based variations to suit the preferences of young people and modern consumers (FILE PHOTO)

The main objective of the scheme is for every district to showcase its unique taste, culture, and identity, the chief minister said at a high-level meeting.

By providing quality, recognition, and market access, the state’s cultural strength will be transformed into economic power, he said. Under the scheme, Uttar Pradesh’s traditional cuisine will now be established on national and international platforms through organised branding.

Last year, the state capital earned a unique position on the global culinary map with Unesco naming it the “Creative City of Gastronomy” in recognition of its world famous and diverse food heritage.

Quality, hygiene, and food safety will be the top priorities, and all products will be certified according to food safety standards, he added.

The branding strategy will incorporate district-specific colours, symbols, and styles. Each dish will include a product story and identification tag showcasing its culture, history, and preparation method, a spokesperson said.

Traditional sweets and dishes are not just food, but represent local heritage, skills, and economy. These dishes include Mainpuri’s sonpapdi, Mathura’s peda, Aligarh’s chamcham, Hathras’s rabri, Kasganj’s kalakand and moong dalma, Etah’s chikori, Sultanpur’s kadha puri, Barabanki’s chandrakala sweet, Azamgarh’s carrot halwa, Varanasi’s launglata, Bareilly’s sewaiyan, Amethi’s samosa, Basti’s vinegar, and Siddharthnagar’s Ramkatori.

He emphasised on promoting GI tagging, preserving the identity of local cuisines, and developing taste-based variations to suit the preferences of young people and modern consumers.

He stated that the unique cuisine of each district should be identified and developed as cuisine clusters. Manufacturers and vendors should be provided incentives for branding, technology, packaging and marketing of traditional dishes, he said.

The chief minister was informed that the scheme includes preserving products, boosting the local economy, expanding food diversity, creating employment, strengthening value chains and market linkages, and integrating with the tourism and hospitality sectors. Strategies will also be developed to enhance export potential and prepare products for international consumers.

The meeting highlighted that special attention will be given to packaging. Food-grade, eco-friendly, and safe packaging will be used, along with advanced techniques to extend shelf life. Traceability and consumer information will be ensured through QR codes, nutrition labels, barcodes, and dual-language labeling. Regional and festival-themed packaging designs will also be developed.

The chief minister also said the scheme will give new impetus to the ‘Vocal for Local’ initiative and establish Uttar Pradesh’s culinary heritage on the global food map.

He directed that all necessary efforts be made to ensure that this initiative goes beyond being just a scheme and becomes a strong medium for the state’s cultural identity, economic empowerment, and job creation.