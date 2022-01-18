In the name of dharma, saints take active interest in Uttar Pradesh assembly polls

Several organisations of sadhus (Hindu saints), either based in Kashi or other parts of eastern UP, are taking an active interest in the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, looking to support those who they say worked in the interest of Sanatan Dharma (Hinduism), Indian culture and values.

For instance, the Akhil Bharatiya Sant Samiti, one such organisation of sadhus, is holding a series of sant sammelans (conference of saints) at various pilgrim centres. Similarly, Baba Balakdas, mahamandaleshwar (abbot) of the Patalpuri Math of Kashi, has appealed to his disciples to support that party which has worked for protecting the Sanatan Dharma.

Then there is Ram Panth chief Dr Rajiv, also known as “Sri Guru Ji”, who has launched a drive among tribals to connect them with the idea of realising Ram Rajya in the true sense.

He has held meetings with the tribals of the Musahar community in Sonbhadra in eastern UP in the recent past.

Explaining the inter-play of ascetism and politics, he says, “For the last many decades, saints detached themselves from politics in India due to which idealism gradually disappeared from politics, and politics became too polluted. Politics needs to be purified now. Therefore, several sadhus and maths have started guiding politics in the country. It is the need of the hour.”

“We worship Lord Ram and follow his ideals. Lord Ram had completed his education under the great sages like Maharishi Vashishtha and Vishwamitra. Maharshi Vashishta had taught him values, ideals, righteousness, sanskars and Brahmarishi Vishwamitra gave him the knowledge of celestial weaponry and politics with idealism. Lord Ram followed all the teachings by his gurus during his rule. His rule is called Ram Rajya. Ram Rajya is an ideal of good governance and inclusive politics. Ram Rajya is the best model of good governance and inclusive politics because it was guided by sages and saints. It means sadhus and sages used to play a significant role in politics,” he says.

“In 2022, naturally, sadhus like me will support the people with whose efforts a grand temple of Lord Ram is being built in Ayodhya and who have built a grand Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, both centres of Sanatan Dharma,” he adds.

He has already appealed to his over 10,000 followers for the same. Ram Panth is promoting inclusive politics and working to eliminate casteism, he claims.

Baba Balakdas appears to have a clear inclination towards the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

“We are not going to support such political parties which used saints as a tool to win the support of our followers for political gains and the parties which ignored the advice given by saints for the cause of Sanatan Dharma. We will support that party, which while in power, paved the way for constructing the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya and built a grand and divine Kashi Vishwanath Corridor here. Our support is for the party which works for protection of sadhus and Sanatan Dharma and takes care of their interests.”

Although Baba Balakdas says he has nothing to do with politics, he has appealed to his disciples and followers of Sanatan Dharma to take care of the party and people who took care of the interests of sadhus, saints, the Ganga and cows.

For its part, the Akhil Bharatiya Sant Samiti, in association with the Akhada Parishad, has already started organising conferences of saints across the state. The first conference was held at Naimisharanya, a pilgrim centre in Sitapur district, on January 11.

Swami Jeetendrananda Saraswati, general secretary of the Samiti, says, “We have planned a series of sant sammelans to expose those who are criticising Hindus and Hindutva. The first Sant Sammelan has already been held at Naimisharanya.”

More such conferences will be held in Kashi (Varanasi), Prayagraj, Ayodhya, Chitrakoot, Bithoor, Vrindavan, Shukratal, Brajghat, Garhmukteshwar, Kachla, Soron, Deoria, Orchha and Vindhyachal in UP.

“We want to tell such politicians to not attack Hindutva and Hindus for their politics. Such pseudo-socialists and leaders who are continuously making unrestrained statements on Hindus and their traditions will be exposed through the sant sammelans followed by drives in the villages,” he adds.

After the sammelans, the saints will go to their respective areas and hold meetings with the villagers to expose the critics of Hindus and Hindutva on various platforms, he adds.

The saints will also give a message to work for cleaning the Ganga and cow protection. They will also apprise the people of the grandeur of Kashi Vishwanath Corridor. The temple that is coming up in Ayodhya will also be part of the discussion.

He says the saints will hold meetings with locals and discuss the people who are working for Sanatan Dharma, spreading Indian culture and values. Naturally, saints will give their blessings to such people, he adds. Several other saints are also active in their own way.

Ashwani Pandey, a resident of Pandeypur area in Varanasi, says, “This is not a new trend in Kashi. Several saints used to take keen interest in politics and used to extend support to the political party of their liking from behind the scenes earlier too. But this time, many saints are openly supporting the BJP.”

Political analyst Prof Kaushal Kishore Mishra says, “A grand temple of Lord Ram is being built in Ayodhya, which each and every sadhu and saint wanted for a long time. Their dream has come true during the tenure of the present government. In addition, the grand Kashi Vishwanath Corridor has also been built and the Vindhayachal Corridor is being constructed. Rejuvenation and beautification of various other pilgrim centres have been done. So, many of them are frankly supporting the BJP.”

