In Uttar Pradesh, nearly 70 lakh students yet to receive 1200 to buy uniforms

Updated on Aug 25, 2022 02:18 AM IST

The department is hopeful that by next month they will be able to complete the task of linking Aadhar cards with the bank account details of their parents to complete the Direct Benefit Transfer process

Director of basic education Sarvendra Vikram Bahadur Singh said no student would be barred from entering school for the want of a uniform. (FOR REPRESENTATION PURPOSE)
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Of the 1.91 crore students in government primary and upper primary schools, nearly 70 lakh students are yet to get money for the purchase of school uniforms in their bank accounts as they are not linked to Aadhar cards.

Confirming this, basic education minister Sandeep Singh said, “We will not deny welfare scheme benefits to any of our students for want of an Aadhar card. We are trying to ensure that every student has Aadhar authentication for the seamless distribution of benefits. This also gives us the exact head count of students. There are chances that students may be enrolled in more than one school as their parents change location without informing the previous school.”

Director of basic education Sarvendra Vikram Bahadur Singh said no student would be barred from entering school for the want of a uniform.

“The department has categorically instructed teachers that no students would be barred from attending school in case they don’t have proper uniforms. The students are free to come to school wearing their old uniforms of last year. And many of them are coming even without uniform,” Singh said.

The basic education department initiated the process of Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) of 1200 to students’ accounts for purchasing uniforms on August 1. The department is hopeful that by next month they will be able to complete the task of linking Aadhar cards with the bank account details of their parents.

The department said to speed up the process Aadhar update centres would be temporarily set up at all Nyaya Panchayat Resource Centres in the state.

Director general of school education, Vijay Kiran Anand in a letter to the district level officers said a contract has been executed between the department and Shritron India Ltd for the updating of the Aadhar cards.

As per the contract, the department will temporarily provide one additional room at each Nyaya Panchayat Resource Centre to Shritron India Ltd.

“We are hopeful that with Aadhar enrolment and updation camps at Nyaya Panchayat Resource Centres, the work of enrolment of students without Aadhar cards would be ensured on a priority basis,” the officials said.

Every primary and upper primary student in Uttar Pradesh is given 1200 via DBT for the purchase of two uniforms worth 600, a sweater for 200, a pair of shoes for 125, a school bag for 175 and 100 for the purchase of four copies, two pens, two pencils, two sharpeners, and two erasers.

For the second consecutive year, the amount was transferred through DBT into the Aadhaar linked bank accounts of the parents.

Thursday, August 25, 2022
