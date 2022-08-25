In Uttar Pradesh, nearly 70 lakh students yet to receive ₹1200 to buy uniforms
The department is hopeful that by next month they will be able to complete the task of linking Aadhar cards with the bank account details of their parents to complete the Direct Benefit Transfer process
Of the 1.91 crore students in government primary and upper primary schools, nearly 70 lakh students are yet to get money for the purchase of school uniforms in their bank accounts as they are not linked to Aadhar cards.
Confirming this, basic education minister Sandeep Singh said, “We will not deny welfare scheme benefits to any of our students for want of an Aadhar card. We are trying to ensure that every student has Aadhar authentication for the seamless distribution of benefits. This also gives us the exact head count of students. There are chances that students may be enrolled in more than one school as their parents change location without informing the previous school.”
Director of basic education Sarvendra Vikram Bahadur Singh said no student would be barred from entering school for the want of a uniform.
“The department has categorically instructed teachers that no students would be barred from attending school in case they don’t have proper uniforms. The students are free to come to school wearing their old uniforms of last year. And many of them are coming even without uniform,” Singh said.
The basic education department initiated the process of Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) of ₹1200 to students’ accounts for purchasing uniforms on August 1. The department is hopeful that by next month they will be able to complete the task of linking Aadhar cards with the bank account details of their parents.
The department said to speed up the process Aadhar update centres would be temporarily set up at all Nyaya Panchayat Resource Centres in the state.
Director general of school education, Vijay Kiran Anand in a letter to the district level officers said a contract has been executed between the department and Shritron India Ltd for the updating of the Aadhar cards.
As per the contract, the department will temporarily provide one additional room at each Nyaya Panchayat Resource Centre to Shritron India Ltd.
“We are hopeful that with Aadhar enrolment and updation camps at Nyaya Panchayat Resource Centres, the work of enrolment of students without Aadhar cards would be ensured on a priority basis,” the officials said.
Every primary and upper primary student in Uttar Pradesh is given ₹1200 via DBT for the purchase of two uniforms worth ₹600, a sweater for ₹200, a pair of shoes for ₹125, a school bag for ₹175 and ₹100 for the purchase of four copies, two pens, two pencils, two sharpeners, and two erasers.
For the second consecutive year, the amount was transferred through DBT into the Aadhaar linked bank accounts of the parents.
11-year-old girl killed by stray cattle in Kurukshetra’s Shahbad
An 11-year-old girl was killed by stray cattle in Shahbad town of the Kurukshetra district. The family members told the police that the victim, Palak, was going to buy milk from the market when two stray bulls hit her. A bull crushed her under its feet and she died on the spot. Later, locals took her to the hospital but doctors declared her brought dead.
Ludhiana autorickshaw driver’s murder cracked with arrest of two friends
Two days after the body of an auto driver was found lying recovered from the Barota road area near Sidhwan Canal, police on Wednesday arrested two of the deceased's friends for the alleged killing. Police, however, are yet to arrest two women accomplices of the arrested accused, Pawan and Jagroop of Shimlapuri. Pawan and Jagroop were arrested after being identified from the CCTV footage that had captured the horrific crime. The accused worked as labourers.
High Court grants slain gangster Vikas Dubey’s wife anticipatory bail
The Allahabad high court granted anticipatory bail to wife of slain gangster Vikas Dubey, Richa Dubey, in an alleged forgery case. Justice SK Gupta allowed the anticipatory bail plea of Richa Dubey, who filed the present petition after police filed a charge sheet against her. Earlier, she was granted anticipatory bail by the high court till the submission of the police report. Dubey's plea was that during the investigation, she had fully cooperated.
Prayagraj: Minor abducted, gang-raped, police try to ‘hush up’ the case
The family of a minor girl, who was allegedly abducted and gang-raped two weeks back, has complained about the police cover-up who tried to pass off the incident as a road accident. As per reports, a minor girl was allegedly abducted and gang raped by three youths under the Kaundhiara police station in the trans-Yamuna area on August 10. SP (trans-Yamuna) Saurabh Dixit admitted to negligence by cops at the Kaundhiara police station.
Mohali: Man rapes minor maid after calling her to clean flat, booked
Police are on the lookout for a man who raped a 17-year-old domestic help after calling her to clean a flat at a residential society in Zirakpur. Investigating officer Nirmal Kaur said the accused had been identified as Akash Kumar. The girl, who hails from Uttar Pradesh and works as a domestic help at residential societies in Zirakpur, told the police that she was walking back home around 6 pm on Monday.
