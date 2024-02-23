Inauguration of 1st Hindu temple in UAE result of PM’s efforts: Yogi

VARANASI Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visionary leadership and efforts led to the establishment of the first Hindu temple (the Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) Mandir) in the UAE and emphasized that Kashi, renowned for its temples, now radiates its cultural glory globally. Prime Minister Narendra Modi being felicitated by Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath at the inauguration and foundation ceremony of several development projects, in Varanasi on Friday. (ANI Photo)

“After inaugurating it last week, the PM has arrived in Kashi. Kashi, renowned for its temples, now radiates its cultural glory globally. The Abu Dhabi temple stands as a new testament to this,” he said speaking at the award ceremony for Sansad Khelkhud, Sansad Sanskrit, and Sansad Photography Pratiyogita held at Swatantrata Bhawan of BHU.

The CM emphasized how Kashi upheld its spiritual and cultural essence over the past decade while showcasing itself to the world in renewed light.

“At 11pm, when the world sleeps, the Prime Minister is diligently working for your welfare. This demonstrates how a leader can earn the trust of the public,” he added.

The CM further said that PM Modi has given Kashi a new identity along with development and has provided a platform for every section of society.

The BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi is the first traditional Hindu stone temple in the Middle East and stands as a testament to the enduring friendship between India and the UAE, embodying the spirit of cultural inclusivity, interfaith harmony, and community collaboration.

“This is indeed an inspiring occasion. Typically, the responsibility of a public representative revolves around advancing development, yet PM Modi maintains a consistent bond with Kashi as its Member of Parliament. While diligently working for the welfare of Kashi’s people, he also elevates the ancient spiritual and cultural heritage of this place on a global platform,” the CM remarked.

BJP state president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary, Kashi Vishwanath temple trust president Nagendra Pandey, president of Kashi Vidwat Parishad Vashishtha Tripathi, state minister Daya Shankar Mishra, Ravindra Jaiswal, MLA, among others were also present on the occasion.

‘Transformed Seer Govardhanpur reflects essence of Kashi’

Meanwhile, speaking at a programme at Sant Ravidas Temple premises, where PM Modi laid foundation and inaugurated spiritual tourism development projects worth ₹101 crore on the 647th birth anniversary of Sant Ravidas, the chief minister said that the transformed appearance of Seer Govardhanpur reflected the essence of Kashi.

“Under the guidance and leadership of the Prime Minister, today the holy shrine of revered Sant Ravidas Ji Maharaj is seen shining with new divinity and grandeur,” he said. Sant Ravidas was a great Saint, philosopher, poet, social reformer, and follower of God in India during the 15th century.

The CM highlighted that it was the third visit of the PM to Seer Govardhanpur, where he inaugurated the statue and park dedicated to Sant Ravidas.

“Today, the foundation stone of the museum has been laid. By the time we celebrate Sant Ravidas’ 650th birth anniversary, we anticipate the completion of a grand memorial museum within the next three years,” he said.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi, following the teachings of Jagadguru Ramanand and Ravidas, has implemented initiatives on the ground. The mantra of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ is visible in society. Every poor person is getting a home, a toilet, and an Ayushman Bharat guarantee of ₹5 lakh. All the essential needs of life are being fulfilled,” said Adityanath.

“For the first time in independent India, the work of honouring Panch Teerths of Baba Saheb has been done. The entire country and society express gratitude to the PM for this,” he added.

The CM said through the land of Kashi, PM Modi has provided new inspiration to the nation and the world. “During the Covid-19 pandemic, everyone was concerned about how 140 crore Indians would survive, but under the leadership of the PM, arrangements for free testing, vaccines, and treatment were made. For the past four years, 80 crore people have been receiving free rations without discrimination,” he added.