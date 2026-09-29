Incessant rains gave a perfect backdrop to the Baarish concert by Yatindra Mishra, Askari Naqvi, Kutle Khan in Lucknow

The incessant rains in the state capital gave a perfect backdrop to the Baarish concert held at a five-star hotel. The theme matched the atmosphere, and the golden melodies lifted the spirits of music lovers and took them on a nostalgic trip.

Singer Kutle Khan, storyteller Yatindra Mishra, singer Malini Awasthi and singer Askari Naqvi (Photo: HT)

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City-based singer Askari Naqvi presented a Megha Re themed concert in which he presented classical and folk songs related to the monsoon. He presented traditional bandish Megha Re, his composition Nazm Nazir Akbarabadi's Barsaat ki Baharen followed by Barsan lagi Badariya, bandish Jhoola Kinne Dala Re Amaraiyan, traditional song, Samt-e-Kashi se chala janib-e-Mathura bada, bandish Ghan Ghata Gher Dukh Dina Re and concluded with traditional composition Cha Rahi Kali Ghata.

Yatindra Mishra and Malini Awasthi with Minhal Hasan of Excurators Events

Thereafter, award-winning author, poet, lyricist and Central Board of Film Certification member Yatindra Mishra took listeners on a musical journey through films from the 30s to the 80s in his Kahani Geeton Ki.

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{{^usCountry}} During the session, combined with powerful storytelling and songs, he presented the relationship between rain, music and poetry. From unheard songs by courtesans of the 30s-60s era to classics by legendary lyricists, musicians and singers, he kept the audience captivated with songs and stories. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the session, combined with powerful storytelling and songs, he presented the relationship between rain, music and poetry. From unheard songs by courtesans of the 30s-60s era to classics by legendary lyricists, musicians and singers, he kept the audience captivated with songs and stories. {{/usCountry}}

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Askari Naqvi performing in Lucknow

Through the musical storytelling, he presented how traditional compositions and folk songs have been incorporated by musicians in films and also how some film songs have been adapted by legendary classical singers in their performances. He also gave examples of how the same songs have been reinvented by music composers over and over again in their own ways.

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"Lucknow and Varanasi have a rich heritage of baarish songs. We must explore our glorious past and revisit our musical viraasat which is beyond film songs and finds place in classical and folk music," says Mishra.

Timeless monsoon favourites such as O Sajna Barkha Bahar Aayee, Ab Ke Baras Bhejo Bhaiya Ko Babul and Sawan Ka Mahina Pawan Kare Sor to traditional compositions including Ab Ke Saawan Ghar Aaja were played during the storytelling session.

Yatindra Mishra during Kahaani Geeton Ki: Baarish Edition storytelling session

He requested singer Malini Awasthi to present saawan-related dohe-ki-kajri Aye Nahi Chhail Bihari of the Banaras gharana, sung by her guru and legendary singer late Girija Devi. She obliged and then presented Mallika-e-Ghazal Begum Akhtar's dadra Chha Rahi Kaali Ghata in her powerful voice.

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The evening ended on a high note with soul-stirring Rajasthani folk and popular film songs by Kutle Khan Project which included Dum Ali, Mast Kalandar, Kesaria Balam, Chaap Tilak, Saawan Aayo and Garaj Baras. The band members soon raised the tempo, and the music loves present on the occasion joined them to shake a leg.