Monday, Jun 03, 2024
New Delhi oC
Inculcate patriotism among students: Yogi Adityanath

ByHT Correspondent, Gorakhpur
Jun 03, 2024 05:30 AM IST

Uttar Pradesh CM was reviewing the yearly progress of educational institutions run by Maharana Pratap Shiksha Parishad in Gorakhpur

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday directed complete implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 in various educational institutions run by Maharana Pratap Shiksha Parishad here.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath at a meeting in Gorakhpur on June 2. (Sourced)
Reviewing the yearly progress made by these institutions at Gorakhnath temple, he discussed the next year’s educational plan with the heads of these institutions.

Yogi said the objective of Maharana Pratap Shiksha Parishad was not just limited to establishment of new educational institutions but also to inculcate patriotism among students.

The CM was satisfied with the performance of Maharana Pratap Shiksha Parishad being run under his guidance. He said the Parishad must expand its reach to strengthen nationalism and create cultural awareness among the new generation.

Yogi also inspected the undergoing construction of buildings for proposed medical college at Mahayogi Guru Gorakhnath University.

