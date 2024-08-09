India can become superpower if we prioritise nation over religion: Adityanath

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said that India can become the third-largest superpower, if the people of the country prioritise nation over caste or religion. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath during the inauguration of the ‘Kakori Train Action Centenary Festival’, in Lucknow. (PTI Photo)

“In 2014, India was the world’s 10th economy. In three years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s third term, we will become the third-largest economy, after the US and China,” he said.

Adityanath was speaking at the ‘Veeron ko Naman’ programme in Kakori to mark the centenary celebrations of the Kakori train action, an important historical event of India’s freedom movement.

The CM emphasised the importance of embracing the ‘Panch Pranas’ (resolves) introduced by PM Modi for making India a stronger economy. “If citizens imbibe the ‘Panch Pranas’ and fulfill their duties, India will undoubtedly emerge as ‘Vishwaguru’ and the world’s leading superpower,” he said.

Adityanath released a booklet prepared by the postal department and department of culture and took a moment to connect with children outside the Kakori Shaheed Mandir. The CM also took selfies with the children.

Saluting the revolutionaries who took part in the Kakori train action, Adityanath said the country got independence because of the sacrifices made by them and other freedom fighters.

Kakori train action was a historical incident in which Indian freedom fighters captured the treasury of the British government to buy arms for revolution against the British Raj. August 9, 1925, saw the stopping of 8 down Saharanpur-Lucknow Passenger train at Kakori and the armed action on the treasury of the then British government.

Yogi Adityanath highlighted the valour of freedom fighters Ram Prasad Bismil, Chandrashekhar Azad, Thakur Roshan Singh, Rajendranath Lahiri, Ashfaqullah Khan and Ramakrishna Khatri who executed this action.

“The amount in Kakori train action was ₹4679, but the British spent ₹10 lakh on arrests and subsequent trials. The Quit India movement was also started on August 9 in 1942,” said the CM.

“Independence was not achieved in a day. Its foundation was laid by the struggles that took place in different periods,” he added.

He remarked that Uttar Pradesh had always been at the forefront of the freedom movement, from Mangal Pandey’s 1857 rebellion to the First War of Independence in Bithoor, Kanpur, under the leadership of Nana Sahib and Rani of Jhansi.

Reflecting on the state’s proud history, the CM noted that two years ago, Uttar Pradesh commemorated the centenary of the 1922 Chauri Chaura incident. Now, as the nation enters the Amrit Kaal of Independence, the centenary of the Kakori action presents a profound opportunity to express gratitude to the bravehearts who sacrificed everything for India’s freedom.

Adityanath mentioned that some brave revolutionaries involved in the action were hanged while some were sentenced to ‘kala paani’. Despite being offered various temptations by the British, these heroes remained steadfast in their resolve, echoing the words, “Jeevan pushp chadha charon mein, maange matribhoomi se yeh var. Tera Vaibhav amar rahe maa, hum din char rahen na rahen” (Laying our lives at your feet, we seek only one boon from our motherland: May your glory remain eternal, whether we live or die).

Th CM also congratulated India’s athletes for their recent achievements, including the medal in hockey and Neeraj Chopra’s success in the javelin throw, emphasizing that the country draws inspiration from their dedication and excellence.

