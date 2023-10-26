Indian festivals carriers of joy, enthusiasm: U.P. CM

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said that India’s festivals are the carriers of the tradition of joy and enthusiasm with no place for sorrow and mourning.

“We have consistently worked to promote India’s traditions with a positive mindset,” he said while addressing the inauguration ceremony of the Shrimad Bhagavat Katha Mahapuran organised at Shri Guru Gorakshanath Ashram in Nangal village in Baghpat district.

Yogi highlighted the historical significance of Baghpat, saying that the land “dates back to the Mahabharat era. It was among the five villages Lord Krishna had requested from Duryodhana”.

Prior to this, the CM visited and offered prayers at the Guru Gorakshanath and the Navdurga temples on the Ashram premises. He also planted a Rudraksha tree in the vicinity. Besides, he inaugurated the grand Satsang Bhavan.

Addressing a public meeting in Baraut during inauguration and foundation laying ceremony of 311 development projects worth ₹351 crore in Baghpat, Yogi said Uttar Pradesh has entered a new era of security and prosperity where every sister and businessman are free from harassment.

“The benefits of development schemes are being given to every section without discrimination. Today, no one can forcibly take over a farmer’s land, no one can play with the future of any youth, anyone who tries to do so has to pay the price for their actions,” Yogi added.

He also talked about converting Janta Vedic College in Baraut into a university and asked the authorities concerned to send its proposal as soon as possible. Yogi said once the Baraut college was converted into a university, new subjects will be taught there and the youth of nearby districts will get the benefit of higher education.

The foundation stone of a medical college will also be laid in Baghpat soon, he added. The youth here will get an opportunity to study modern subjects, the CM said.

Yogi said former PM Chaudhary Charan Singh had described country’s villages as the cornerstone of India’s development and after becoming the PM in 2014, Narendra Modi made efforts to make villages, the poor, the youth and women the axis of development.

“Our government has paid a true tribute to Chaudhary Charan Singh Saheb by rescuing the Chhaprauli sugar mill. Soon, the Baghpat sugar mill will also be expanded,” he said. Yogi said when he became the CM in 2017, sugarcane farmers had not been paid sugarcane dues since 2010. “Today, sugarcane price is being paid every year,” he added.

The CM said Delhi-Dehradun Greenfield Expressway Highway being built here will bring development to the entire area and new employment opportunities will be created.

“The double engine government is a government that gives respect to farmers, artisans and sportspersons. In the last one year, 500 players have been given jobs in the police department in Uttar Pradesh,” he said.

Before this, Yogi visited the exhibitions organised by various departments. At the same time, on behalf of the child development and nutrition department, he provided food to children and distributed nutritious food to pregnant women. He also distributed tablets, smart phones and certificates to the beneficiaries of various schemes.

