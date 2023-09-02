Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Rajnath, U.P. deputy CMs hail Aditya L1 launch

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Sep 02, 2023 08:08 PM IST

This successful launch is a massive milestone towards self-reliance in interplanetary space exploration. We are proud of our scientists, defence minister Rajnath Singh said in a post

Expressing happiness on the successful launch of India’s first space-based solar observatory Aditya L1, defence minister and Lucknow MP Rajnath Singh said in a social media post, “It is a historic ‘Sun Day’ on Saturday for 1.4 billion Indians. Today, Aditya-L1, India’s maiden solar mission has been successfully launched by ISRO. After the super success of Mission Chandrayaan-3 and Mangalyaan, India is now heading towards the Sun.”

“This successful launch is a massive milestone towards self-reliance in interplanetary space exploration. We are proud of our scientists. I congratulate the entire team of ISRO scientists led by chairman S Somnath on the successful launch of Aditya-L1,” Singh said.

Two deputy chief ministers of Uttar Pradesh Brajesh Pathak and Keshav Prasad Maurya wrote on X, “Another proud moment for India and ISRO.”

