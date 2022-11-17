Indira Marathon: Preparations complete for 37th edition of Prayagraj event

Top runners, including past champions who have won the earlier editions of the All-India Prize Money Indira Marathon, are expected to participate in the 37th edition of the marathon set to be held in the city on November 19, preparations for which are now near complete.

The Indira Marathon is a national annual full marathon organised in Prayagraj to commemorate the birth anniversary of former PM Indira Gandhi (1917-1984). The event is being organised jointly by the Athletics Federation of India, the state sports department and the Prayagraj district administration.

District magistrate, Prayagraj, Sanjay Kumar Khatri on Thursday said the route of the 42.195 km run had not been changed this time around and that the runners will follow the last edition’s marathon route.

“The run will start from near historical Anand Bhawan at 6.30am and will pass through Swaraj Bhawan, Allahabad University, divisional commissioner’s residence, NCC headquarters, Army Red Eagle Stadium before reaching the Traffic Police Line,” the DM added.

“It will then proceed to Mayohall crossing and pass through Dhobi ghat, AG office building, UP Bar Council office, Indira Gandhi crossing, Polo Ground crossing, high court, GT Road, Ambedkar crossing, All Saint’s Cathedral, Subhas crossing, customs office crossing and CAV Inter College New Yamuna bridge trisection in Bhairana and Rewa Road before turning back from Dadupur-Rewa road and heading back to Hanuman temple crossing in Civil Lines and enter Chandrashekhar Azad Park from its gate number 1 and conclude at Madam Mohan Malaviya Stadium,” Khatri said.

“The cross country run that coincides with the Indira Marathon will, however, not take place this time,” he added. “The winner of both men’s and women’s categories of the run will take home a cash prize of ₹2 lakh each, while the first runner-up in both categories will receive a cash reward of ₹1 lakh each even as the second runners-up of both categories will get ₹75,000 each,” the DM said.

“Besides, 11 consolation prizes each in both categories worth ₹10,000 each would also be awarded those who narrowly miss a podium finish bagging positions from 4th to 14th,” he added. Uttar Pradesh minister of state for sports and youth welfare (independent charge) Girish Chandra Yadav will be the chief guest of the opening and the closing ceremony of the marathon, he added.

In all, 16 booths, including seven for water and nine for snacks and water, will be set up along the route for the runners and police will remain deployed at 54 specific spots all along the route. Around 1,000 volunteers and five ambulances will also be deployed to meet any eventuality, officials said.

The DM said work of repairing the roads along the route for the race had been completed. Regional sports officer Vimla Singh said students of different schools will present a colourful cultural programme at the closing ceremony of the event.

The Indira Marathon’s maiden edition was held on November 19, 1985, after being flagged off by the then PM Rajiv Gandhi. In 2020, the marathon could not be held owing to the lockdown enforced after the Covid-19 breakout.

