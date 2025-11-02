Industrial corridors to create 50k jobs, boost economy in Badaun

In what officials described as a major industrial push for western Uttar Pradesh, work is underway to develop two large industrial corridors near the Ganga Expressway in Badaun district -- one each in the Binawar and Dataganj regions. Though construction is progressing slowly, officials said the project will transform the local economy by attracting major companies and creating tens of thousands of jobs. Work is underway to develop two large industrial corridors near the Ganga Expressway in Badaun district. (HT File)

According to officials, 1,600 bighas of land in Binawar and 1,000 bighas in Dataganj have already been acquired for the twin corridors. Once complete, they will house more than 200 industrial units.

The Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA), which is spearheading the project, has already received 40 applications from companies keen on establishing their plants here.

The industrial corridors are being developed near Ghatpuri in Binawar and Papad village in Dataganj. The upcoming Ganga Expressway junction at Ghatpuri will offer a major logistical advantage, expected to draw in big investors, officials said.

Badaun is already known for its handicraft and mentha (mint) production, and the corridor is expected to expand the district’s industrial footprint substantially.

Officials said the project will directly benefit nearly 50,000 people from around 40 nearby villages. Locals are expected to get opportunities for secondary businesses such as tea stalls, eateries, workshops, and small-scale supply units.

The announcement of the corridor has caused a significant surge in land prices. Before the project was approved, land in the area sold for about ₹2 lakh per bigha. Since then, prices have jumped to nearly ₹8 lakh per bigha. Those whose land was not acquired have seen their property values soar, and many are now either launching their own ventures or selling plots at premium rates.

Deputy commissioner for industries Ashok Kumar Upadhyay said the focus will be on empowering local businesses. “Entrepreneurs from Badaun district will be given priority in setting up industries within the new corridor. Only after accommodating them will applications from other districts be considered,” he said.

He added that the Binawar corridor will be the first to take shape, followed by Dataganj.

“Both projects will significantly accelerate the industrial and economic development of Badaun,” he noted.

Once operational, officials said, the two industrial corridors -- strategically located along the Ganga Expressway -- are expected to turn Badaun into a major manufacturing and logistics hub in western UP, generating employment and reshaping the region’s industrial landscape.