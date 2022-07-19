Industrialists affected due to pandemic to get relief: Nandi

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh industrial development minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi said the state government had decided to give relief to the industrialists affected due to the Covid pandemic.

It had been decided to provide exemption from fee for six months to entrepreneurs whose units were running in the industrial development authorities. The decision was taken in the meeting of the council of ministers held on Tuesday, he said.

The decision was taken in view of the circumstances arising due to the first, second and third waves of the Covid pandemic. The entrepreneurs who had been allotted land for launching various projects were facing difficulties in completing the projects on schedule due to the pandemic. Relief had been given to the entrepreneurs under the state government order issued on July 2, 2022, he said.

The NOIDA Entrepreneurs Association and other associations had demanded relief with exemption from fee for another six months. The Covid 19 pandemic had had an adverse impact on the financial condition of industries, he said. Earlier, the state government had given six months’ relief to the entrepreneurs under the order issued on July 2, 2020 to complete the pending projects, he said.

The decision of the state government showed that the interests of entrepreneurs and protection of investments were top priority of the Uttar Pradesh government. Due to the industry-friendly policies and investment-friendly environment, Uttar Pradesh was attracting large investment in various sectors, he said.