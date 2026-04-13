‘Injustice at its peak under BJP govt’: Akhilesh on Noida workers’ protest

LUCKNOW Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday hit out at the BJP government over the violent protest by employees of a company in Noida Phase 2, alleging that “injustice has reached its peak” in the state. Akhilesh Yadav remarked that, on one hand, there is talk of attracting investment; yet, on the other, injustice is being meted out to labourers. (File Photo)

“When workers’ salaries were increased in other states, why hasn’t the government provided relief in Uttar Pradesh,” asked Yadav, raising concerns over wage disparities. He claimed that the government is perpetrating economic injustice against labourers and that every form of injustice has reached its zenith.

Workers from Hosiery Complex in Phase 2 of Noida have been protesting while demanding increased wages. The protest turned violent on Monday with the protesters allegedly vandalising vehicles and properties, pelting the police with stones during an altercation.

Yadav blamed the BJP governments at the centre and in the state for employee protests over salary increments in Noida.

“The BJP government operates not as a democracy, but as an autocracy; rather than adhering to the Constitution, it functions according to its own arbitrary whims,” he said on a visit to Sultanpur.

Speaking to the media, the SP chief said: “The labourers in Noida had been voicing their demands for some time. When they came forward with their demands, the government failed to give them a hearing. While labourers’ wages have increased in other states, they have not risen in UP. The government made no effort to find a channel for dialogue. The incident occurred solely due to the government’s failures.”

Yadav remarked that, on one hand, there is talk of attracting investment; yet, on the other, injustice is being meted out to labourers. “If investment flows in but there are no laborers, how are the factories supposed to function?” he questioned.