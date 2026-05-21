...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Intensify road safety measures to curb accidents in Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath

Chairing a road safety review meeting, chief minister Yogi Adityanath expresses concern over recent accidents in Lakhimpur Kheri, Amroha, Agra and Aligarh and said every life is valuable.

Published on: May 21, 2026 07:38 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
Advertisement

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday directed officials to intensify road safety measures and ensure accountability at every level, saying coordinated efforts by departments and public awareness were essential to further reduce road accidents and fatalities. He said every life was important.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered strict action against stunt driving, overspeeding, drunk driving, overloaded vehicles, unsafe buses and illegal dumpers. (FILE PHOTO)

Chairing a road safety review meeting, the chief minister expressed concern over recent accidents in districts, including Lakhimpur Kheri, Amroha, Agra and Aligarh, and said every life is valuable.

“Deaths in road accidents are a loss to both the state and the country,” he said, stressing the need for special awareness campaigns across districts and regular reviews of road safety initiatives.

Officials informed the meeting that road accidents in Uttar Pradesh declined by 21% and fatalities by 22% between January and April 2026.

The chief minister directed authorities to identify accident-prone black spots and prepare corrective action plans. He also asked officials at the government level to conduct field visits and fix accountability of district-level transport officials, including RTOs and ARTOs.

 
yogi adityanath
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Intensify road safety measures to curb accidents in Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Intensify road safety measures to curb accidents in Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.