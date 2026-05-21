Intensify road safety measures to curb accidents in Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday directed officials to intensify road safety measures and ensure accountability at every level, saying coordinated efforts by departments and public awareness were essential to further reduce road accidents and fatalities. He said every life was important.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered strict action against stunt driving, overspeeding, drunk driving, overloaded vehicles, unsafe buses and illegal dumpers. (FILE PHOTO)

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Chairing a road safety review meeting, the chief minister expressed concern over recent accidents in districts, including Lakhimpur Kheri, Amroha, Agra and Aligarh, and said every life is valuable.

“Deaths in road accidents are a loss to both the state and the country,” he said, stressing the need for special awareness campaigns across districts and regular reviews of road safety initiatives.

Officials informed the meeting that road accidents in Uttar Pradesh declined by 21% and fatalities by 22% between January and April 2026.

The chief minister directed authorities to identify accident-prone black spots and prepare corrective action plans. He also asked officials at the government level to conduct field visits and fix accountability of district-level transport officials, including RTOs and ARTOs.

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{{^usCountry}} Yogi ordered strict action against stunt driving, overspeeding, drunk driving, overloaded vehicles, unsafe buses and illegal dumpers. He also said repeated traffic violations should invite tougher penalties, including cancellation of driving licences and permits. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Yogi ordered strict action against stunt driving, overspeeding, drunk driving, overloaded vehicles, unsafe buses and illegal dumpers. He also said repeated traffic violations should invite tougher penalties, including cancellation of driving licences and permits. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He instructed departments to remove illegal roadside stands, prevent random parking and ensure that only roadworthy vehicles operate. Special emphasis was laid on fitness certification of school vehicles and regular health check-ups of transport corporation drivers and conductors. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He instructed departments to remove illegal roadside stands, prevent random parking and ensure that only roadworthy vehicles operate. Special emphasis was laid on fitness certification of school vehicles and regular health check-ups of transport corporation drivers and conductors. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The chief minister also called for enhanced public awareness through hoardings and public address systems at intersections, toll plazas and busy routes, urging people to follow safety norms such as wearing helmets and seat belts. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The chief minister also called for enhanced public awareness through hoardings and public address systems at intersections, toll plazas and busy routes, urging people to follow safety norms such as wearing helmets and seat belts. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Traffic police officials informed the meeting that 25 four-wheeler interceptors, 62 two-wheeler interceptors and 82 speed laser guns are being provided to districts through the Road Safety Fund. Officials said Uttar Pradesh has implemented the Zero Fatality District Scheme across all 75 districts through 487 critical police stations and 573 critical corridor teams, helping save 566 lives in the last four months. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Traffic police officials informed the meeting that 25 four-wheeler interceptors, 62 two-wheeler interceptors and 82 speed laser guns are being provided to districts through the Road Safety Fund. Officials said Uttar Pradesh has implemented the Zero Fatality District Scheme across all 75 districts through 487 critical police stations and 573 critical corridor teams, helping save 566 lives in the last four months. {{/usCountry}}

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