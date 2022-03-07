Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / International Women’s Day: NER to flag off all-women crew goods train
lucknow news

International Women’s Day: NER to flag off all-women crew goods train

Not only the train would be run by female crew, but also be managed by an all-women staff at Badshahnagar Railway Station on Tuesday morning, North Eastern Railways (NER) officials said
Sandhya Kumari Gupta would be the loco pilot, Babita Patel would be the assistant loco pilot, while Anjali Bharti would be the train manager, NER officials said. (Pic for representation)
Published on Mar 07, 2022 10:52 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Observing International Women’s Day in a special way, North Eastern Railways (NER) is set to flag off an all-women crew goods train on Tuesday.

Not only the train would be run by the female crew, but the train would also be managed by an all-women staff at Badshahnagar Railway Station on Tuesday morning, the NER officials said.

“It’s just an attempt to make women feel special on their day,” said Monica Agnihotri, divisional railway manager, Lucknow Division.

The DRM said that the crew at the train would be all women, and at the same time, the train would be managed by an all-women staff at the Badshahnagar Railway Station at the time of arrival. The train would reach Badshahnagar station at 10:30 am.

Sandhya Kumari Gupta would be the loco pilot, Babita Patel would be the assistant loco pilot, while Anjali Bharti would be the train manager, NER officials said.

Other than this, NER would also be organising a grand felicitation programme to felicitate the female employees on International Women’s Day.

“Initiatives are part of NE Railways drive aimed at motivating the female railway employees, including the crew members and to promote women empowerment,” Agnihotri said.

RELATED STORIES

She said NE Railways has many female employees, who are working in various capacities and are attached to different trains.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP