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Interstate liquor smuggling racket: UP STF nabs accused carrying 50,000 reward in Haryana

According to STF officials, the arrest followed sustained intelligence gathering and surveillance by the Prayagraj unit. Acting on specific inputs about his location, a team carried out a targeted operation to nab him. During interrogation, Soran revealed that he was part of an organised smuggling syndicate allegedly led by Sunil Kumar.

Published on: Apr 19, 2026 07:39 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
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The UP Special Task Force (STF) has arrested an accused carrying a 50,000 reward in connection with an interstate liquor smuggling racket spanning UP, Bihar and Jharkhand. The accused, Vikas Soran, was wanted in a gang-related case registered in Azamgarh district under the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act, officials said.

The accused, Vikas Soran, was wanted in a gang-related case registered in Azamgarh. (For representation)

Soran, a resident of Kothkala village under Narnaund police station in Hisar district of Haryana, was apprehended on Saturday evening near Huda Ground in the Civil Lines area of Jind district, where he had been hiding to evade arrest. He had been absconding since 2023 after a case was registered against him at Devgaon police station in Azamgarh following the seizure of an illegal liquor consignment, officials added.

According to STF officials, the arrest followed sustained intelligence gathering and surveillance by the Prayagraj unit. Acting on specific inputs about his location, a team carried out a targeted operation to nab him. During interrogation, Soran revealed that he was part of an organised smuggling syndicate allegedly led by Sunil Kumar.

Officials said the network had been active for several years, transporting illicit liquor sourced from Chandigarh and Haryana to multiple districts in UP and further distributing it across Bihar and Jharkhand.

The STF is now expanding its probe into the syndicate’s operations, including its supply chain, financial network and interstate linkages. Further arrests are likely.

 
azamgarh district
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Interstate liquor smuggling racket: UP STF nabs accused carrying 50,000 reward in Haryana
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Interstate liquor smuggling racket: UP STF nabs accused carrying 50,000 reward in Haryana
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