Int’l Day of Persons with Disabilities: Specially abled achievers felicitated in UP

A felicitation ceremony for differently abled achievers of Uttar Pradesh was held on International Day of Persons with Disabilities, at Dr Shakuntala Mishra National Rehabilitation University on Saturday.

Over twenty professionals with disabilities from various fields like social work, handicraft cottage industries, sports and more were presented with medals, mementos and a cash prize of Rs. 25000, by the chief guest, minister of state for the empowerment of people with disabilities (independent charge), Narendra Kashyap.

He said that there was a need to ensure that “all disabled children got proper and complete education.”

There were many specially-abled achievers. One of them was Priyanka Yadav from Gorakhpur, who is director and employer at Swabhiman Cottage Industries, a flourishing business unit of making products out of jute and other textiles.

She set up this cottage industry in 2021, and has been turning great profits with a team of around 45 women working with her. Priyanka has stunted growth in both her lower limbs and has trouble walking. “We make jute bags, canvases, masks and sell them. In our company, we employ disabled and non-disabled people,” she said. “We have set up our stalls in many festivals across the state. We are even selling through an online portal right now,” she said.

Nearly 34 visually impaired government school children, who scored above 75% and 80%, received medals.

The event was organised by the empowerment of people with disabilities department of the UP government to recognise and reward those who excelled in their chosen fields. Visually impaired children who scored well in middle or high school in their respective schools were also felicitated.

Students from Sparsh, a government Blind Girls Inter College, performed the welcome song with musical accompaniment from other visually impaired musicians. There was a group of sign language interpreters on stage who translated all the programmes and speeches.

Hemant Rao, additional chief secretary, empowerment of people with disabilities department enlisted recent initiatives taken by the department to serve the disabled in the state - such as funding cochlear implant surgeries, facilitating unique disability ID cards, setting up schools and daycare centres for disabled children etc.

