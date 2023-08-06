Int’l Friendship Day: Lucknow says cheers to dosti-yaari

It’s time to create and cherish some dosti-yaari moments in our lives. With International Friendship Day today, we look around to see what all is available for BFFs to ring in the day together. Bakeries, home bakers, markets are all set to make the occasion a little more sweet for you.

Especially for the day, the Buttercup Bungalow has come with a variety of goodies as well as a musical evening. Arti Vaid from the joint says, “To make the day special we are offering chocolate pinatas with friendship bands inside. We also have a Barbie theme décor, red velvet cheesecakes and brownies along with live music by Sameeha Rizvi.”

Then there are bakeries who will set friendship day shelves. John Zaidi from JJ Bakery shares, “Cakes will be the focus due to high demand. Half to one kg cakes, both quick-customised as well as pre-baked, will be available throughout the day. In just 20 minutes we will pack a custom-ised cake in an opted flavour and with a personal note.”

Home baker Shravani Mehta adds, “It’s a day to celebrate this beautiful bond so we are all set for the customised orders coming our way.”

For those who want to invest in lifetime gifts many stores have stocked up with a range of stuff for the day. Sanjay Arora, own-er of Kala Kunj Internationale Store in Hazratgunj adds, “We have a large collection of bands, token books, key chains, cups, cards and more. Though friendship bands remain all time favourites, still we have noticed a rise in book gifting and that is a good sign.”

Customised cup and tattoo corners are set up at malls as well as gift stores where the BFFs can get their pictures printed on cups and bottles or get inked with their friend’s name. Restaurants, lounges and hotels too have lined up friendship day theme dining options and get togethers.

Sanjeev Sarin of Phoenix Palassio Mall says, “We have curated a special Friendzone Photobooth at with a special activation dedicated to the youth of the city. Also, friends-hip bands from over 100 types of bids and dedicated to friends are available at the desk. “

