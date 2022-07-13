Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Introduce online system for transformer repair: UPPCL chief
lucknow news

Introduce online system for transformer repair: UPPCL chief

He issued directions during a spot inspection of a transformer repair workshop in Lucknow’s Aliganj on Tuesday.
Introduce online system for transformer repair: UPPCL chief (file)
Published on Jul 13, 2022 12:41 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

UP Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) chairman M Devraj has directed officials to introduce an online system to maintain a record of transformers brought to the workshops for repair.

He issued directions during a spot inspection of a transformer repair workshop in Aliganj here on Tuesday. Later, he visited a one-time settlement scheme (OTS) camp in Barabanki and interacted with consumers. Devraj said that all the details of the transformers brought to a workshop needed to be maintained online. “The time and date of their bringing to the workshop, the reason of their damage, their exit from the workshop after repair etc... all should be online for more transparency,” he said.

Expressing concern over a large number of transformers getting damaged every month, he directed officials to ensure qualitative improvement in the procedure related to maintenance and repair of all the transformers.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP