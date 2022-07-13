Introduce online system for transformer repair: UPPCL chief

UP Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) chairman M Devraj has directed officials to introduce an online system to maintain a record of transformers brought to the workshops for repair.

He issued directions during a spot inspection of a transformer repair workshop in Aliganj here on Tuesday. Later, he visited a one-time settlement scheme (OTS) camp in Barabanki and interacted with consumers. Devraj said that all the details of the transformers brought to a workshop needed to be maintained online. “The time and date of their bringing to the workshop, the reason of their damage, their exit from the workshop after repair etc... all should be online for more transparency,” he said.

Expressing concern over a large number of transformers getting damaged every month, he directed officials to ensure qualitative improvement in the procedure related to maintenance and repair of all the transformers.