Invest UP directs government departments to clear pending dues of MSMEs

Pending dues of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) and other issues were resolved at the tripartite meeting of the Invest UP, Indian Industries Association (IIA) and concerned departments of the state government on Friday.

This was the first meeting in the post-Covid-19 pandemic phase.

Presiding over the meeting, Abhishek Prakash, chief executive officer of Invest UP and secretary, Industrial Development, resolved issues of MSMEs on case-to-case basis.

During the meeting, IIA representatives complained about new and pioneer industrial units not getting timely exemption in electricity duty as announced by the state government.

Taking note of the issue, the CEO of Invest UP asked the directorate of Electrical Safety to collect details of such cases from the IIA and resolve the issue.

Electrical Safety joint director VP Srivastava, who was also present at the meeting, assured to resolve all such pending issues.

Prakash also directed officials of the Purvanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Ltd, Varanasi, to take appropriate action about pending payments of supply of goods made by small entrepreneurs within 15 days and inform Invest UP.

Regarding non-disposal of cases of delayed payments of goods purchased from small, micro and medium enterprises in the Meerut division in the divisional facilitation council, additional commissioner, Industries, Chaitra V, informed that hearing had been disposed of in 30 such cases.

The IIA was instructed to provide details of other pending cases for proper disposal under the provisions of the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Act-2006.

Instructions were also issued to take immediate action to clear the pending payment of goods supplied by an MMSE unit of Lucknow to Jal Nigam.

The national president of the IIA Ashok Agarwal was also present at the meeting, along with officials of several government departments.