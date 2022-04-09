Investment, export promotion top priority of UP government: Nandi
Industrial development, export and investment promotion minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi on Friday said investment in the industrial sector and promotion of export will be top priority of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Uttar Pradesh.
Nandi said the main carriageway of the Bundelkhand Expressway will be opened for traffic within 100 days and construction work on the Ballia Link Expressway will commence soon.
He said the investors park will start soon and facilitate investments in various sectors in the state.
Nandi further said the state government had prepared a blueprint to make the expressways a medium for development of the state. Industrial galleries will be developed along the expressways, he added.
Briefing media persons about his priorities, Nandi said the industrial development department had started preparation to organise a grand ground-breaking ceremony in Lucknow to garner investment of ₹10 lakh crore in UP. “Officers have been directed to draft a new industrial policy to promote industrial investment as the period of concession given in the current industrial policy is to end in July,” he said.
After becoming chief minister for the first time in 2017, Yogi Adityanath had organised an investors’ summit in Lucknow in February 2018. The state government also formulated a new industrial policy to attract investment in various sectors. In that summit, top industrialists of the country participated and 1,065 MoUs worth ₹4.65 lakh crore were signed. Later, another investment summit was organised in July 2019. MoUs worth ₹60,000 crore were signed during that summit.
Nandi said UP stood at second position in ‘Ease of Doing Business’ and to attract investment, the state government will work to achieve the first position.
The Prime Minister Gati Shakti National Master Plan’s Uttar Pradesh portal will be launched soon, he said and added that the industrial development department was also working to start the Atal Industrial Infrastructure Mission. “We will give preference to new technology, research and employment generation projects to set UP on the path of development,” he said.
To promote exports, the department is preparing to launch an export app and export of products of each district will be facilitated with the appointment of a nodal officer. The aim is to promote exports from 1.25 lakh crore to 3 lakh crore in next three years, he said.
Nandi said Noida will be developed as a ‘model’ of UP’s development to give thrust to investment in various sectors and for planned development. “The government has decided to set up 10 charging stations for the e-vehicles in Greater Noida. It will also give momentum to the development of plastic park in Gorakhpur,” he said.
-
Severe heatwave in Delhi as mercury jumps to 41.6°C
Severe heatwave conditions prevailed across Delhi on Friday as the maximum temperature touched the year's high of 41.6 degrees Celsius (C), following which IMD issued an “orange alert” for Saturday, when the temperature is expected to rise to 42C. IMD said this is the quickest rise to 41.6C in April since 1951. Previously, in 2010, the temperature touched 41.6C on April 12.
-
Centre, Delhi agencies to huddle next week, talk flattening landfills
New Delhi: Over a week after a massive fire broke out at Ghazipur landfill and continued for almost three days before it was doused, the Central government has called a meeting of the commissioners of the three municipal bodies in Delhi and other associated government agencies to ensure time-bound remediation of the three landfills in Delhi. The meeting was originally scheduled on Friday but was deferred by three days.
-
GORAKHNATH UNIVERSITY: CM Yogi unhappy over slow construction, orders action
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday expressed displeasure over the slow progress of construction work of Mahayogi Guru Gorakhnath Ayush University, Gorakhpur. He directed Gorakhpur district magistrate Vijay Kiran Anand to register an FIR against those responsible for non-completion of the time-bound construction. President Ram Nath Kovind had laid the foundation stone of the university on August 28, 2021. After arriving at the Pipri village where the university is coming up, Yogi inspected the campus.
-
Following civic polls delay, Pune admin okays road digging for various works
Following delay in municipal elections, Pune Municipal Corporation has given green signal to road digging works, to be completed before May 15. With civic polls slated for February, the then ruling Bharatiya Janata Party had put pressure on administration to not allow digging works during elections fearing public outcry. Many agencies like internet providers, mobile companies and MNGL are carrying out works in the city.
-
Now, ‘Gayatri Mantra’ and ‘Mahamrityunjaya Jaap’ to be played in UP prisons
In a move aimed at improving mental state of prisoners, “Gayatri Mantra” and “Mahamrityunjaya Jaap” will be played at jails across Uttar Pradesh, said minister of state (independent charge) for jail and homeguard Dharmveer Prajapati. Prajapati, also said religious discourses will also be organised at prisons. He said orders in this regard were issued two days ago.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics